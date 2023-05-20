Dead – Death – Obituary News : NFL Legend Jim Brown Dies at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

NFL Legend, Actor and Civil Rights Activist Jim Brown Passes Away at 87

On Thursday, May 20, NFL legend, actor, and civil rights activist Jim Brown passed away at the age of 87. His wife, Monique Brown, announced the heartbreaking news on Friday through an Instagram post. The post read, “It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, Jim Brown. He passed peacefully last night in our LA home. To the world, he was an activist, actor and football star. To our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Our hearts are broken.”

Brown is considered one of the greatest football players of all time and was drafted sixth overall in 1957 by the Cleveland Browns out of Syracuse University. He redefined the running back position with his bruising running style and ran for 237 yards in a game against the Los Angeles Rams as a rookie, setting a record that would stand until the 1970s. He spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Cleveland Browns, and the team paid tribute to him on Twitter, saying, “His commitment to making a positive impact for all of humanity off the field is what he should also be known for… Jim broke down barriers just as he broke tackles.”

He also appeared in several films, including “Rio Ronchos,” “100 Rifles,” “I-Spy,” “The Dirty Dozen,” and many more. Brown was born on February 17, 1936, in St. Simons Island, GA, and was a main character in Regina King’s 2020 directorial debut film “One Night in Miami,” which is set on February 25, 1964, the night a young Cassius Clay shocked the world by knocking out seemingly invincible Sonny Liston to become heavyweight champion.

Later, his autobiography, “Jim Brown Out of Bounds,” was published in September 1989. Brown was not just a football player or an actor, but also a civil rights activist. He used his platform to advocate for social justice and racial equality, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

In conclusion, Jim Brown’s passing is a great loss to the NFL, the film industry, and the civil rights movement. He will always be remembered as a trailblazer who broke barriers and fought for what was right. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

