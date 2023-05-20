Dead – Death – Obituary News : NFL Legend Jim Brown Dies at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary football player Jim Brown passed away on Thursday night at the age of 87. Brown was a Hall of Famer who played for the Cleveland Browns and was known for his unstoppable running style. He was also an actor and civil rights advocate during the 1960s. Brown was the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 1965 and broke the league’s record books in a short career spanning from 1957-65.

Brown led the Cleveland Browns to their last NFL title in 1964 before retiring in his prime after the ’65 season to become an actor. He appeared in more than 30 films, including “Any Given Sunday” and “The Dirty Dozen.” As Black Americans fought for equality, Brown used his platform and voice to advance their cause.

“In later years, he worked to curb gang violence in LA and in 1988 founded Amer-I-Can, a program to help disadvantaged inner-city youth and ex-convicts,” said a spokesperson for Brown’s family.

Brown was an eight-time All-Pro and went to the Pro Bowl in each of his nine years in the league. When Brown walked away from the game at age 30, he held the league’s records for yards (12,312) and touchdowns (126). And despite his bruising style, Brown never missed a game, playing in 118 straight.

“He told me, ‘Make sure when anyone tackles you he remembers how much it hurts,’” said Hall of Fame tight end John Mackey. “He lived by that philosophy and I always followed that advice.”

A two-sport star at Syracuse, Brown endured countless racist taunts while playing at the virtually all-white school at the time. Still, he was an All-American in both sports and lettered in basketball. Brown was the sixth overall pick of the 1957 draft, joining a team that routinely played for the title. He was the Offensive Rookie of the Year that season.

Running behind an offensive line featuring Hall of Fame tackles Lou Groza and Mike McCormack, Brown set a league mark with 1,527 yards and scored 17 TDs on his way to the league’s Most Outstanding Player award in 1958. Over the next three seasons, he never ran for less than 1,257 yards before picking up just 996 in 1962.

He led the NFL in rushing eight times, gaining a career-best 1,863 yards in 1963. He averaged 104 yards per game, scored 106 rushing touchdowns, and averaged 5.2 yards per carry. A dangerous receiver as well, Brown finished with 262 catches for 2,499 yards and another 20 TDs.

“Jim Brown is a true icon of not just the Cleveland Browns but the entire NFL,” said Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam. “He was certainly the greatest to ever put on a Browns uniform and arguably one of the greatest players in NFL history. Jim was one of the reasons the Browns have such a tremendous fan base today.

“So many people grew up watching him just dominate every time he stepped onto the football field but his countless accolades on the field only tell a small part of his story. His commitment to making a positive impact for all of humanity off the field is what he should also be known for.”

Brown’s No. 32 was retired by the Browns in ’71, the same year he entered the Hall of Fame. But he rarely visited Cleveland during the 1970s and ’80s. He and Cleveland owner Art Modell were at odds over his sudden retirement; the two later patched up their differences and remained good friends.

Brown supported Modell’s decision to move Cleveland’s franchise to Baltimore in 1995, a move that alienated him from some Browns fans. Brown also was an early supporter of President Donald Trump, dining with him and other African American athletes and entertainers at the Trump Tower in New York in 2016.

Jim Brown’s legacy will live on as a true icon and a pioneer in American football. He will be remembered as one of the greatest players to ever step on the field and for his tireless efforts to advance the cause of Black Americans.

1. Jim Brown NFL career

2. Jim Brown social activism

3. Jim Brown legacy

4. Jim Brown football records

5. Jim Brown civil rights activism

News Source : Bedford Gazette

Source Link :Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87 | Ap/