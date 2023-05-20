Dead – Death – Obituary News : NFL legend Jim Brown dies at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Jim Brown: An Iconic Football Player and Social Activist

Jim Brown was a legend on and off the football field. He was a gifted athlete, a Hollywood actor, a social activist, and a champion for Black Americans. Brown was a force to be reckoned with, and his legacy will always be remembered. He died peacefully in his Los Angeles home on Thursday night, leaving behind a rich history of achievements and controversies. He was 87 years old.

Brown was one of pro football’s first superstars. He was a wrecking ball while leading the league in rushing for eight of his nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He never missed a game, playing in 118 straight before his sudden retirement in 1965 – after being named Most Valuable Player. Brown led the Browns to their last championship in 1964 before quitting football in his prime at age 30 to make movies. He appeared in more than 30 films, including “Any Given Sunday” and “The Dirty Dozen.”

Brown was a powerful runner with speed and endurance. His arrival sparked the game’s burgeoning popularity on television, and he remained an indomitable figure well after his playing days ended. Brown was also a champion for Black Americans and used his platform and voice to fight for equality. In June 1967, Brown organized “The Cleveland Summit,” a meeting of the nation’s top Black athletes, including Bill Russell and Lew Alcindor, who later became Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, to support boxer Muhammad Ali’s fight against serving in Vietnam. In later years, he worked to curb gang violence in LA and in 1988 founded Amer-I-Can, a program to help disadvantaged inner-city youth and ex-convicts.

Off the field, Brown was a contentious figure. While he had a soft spot for those in need, he also was arrested a half-dozen times, mostly on charges of hitting women. In June 1999, Brown’s wife called 911, saying Brown had smashed her car with a shovel and threatened to kill her. During the trial, Monique Brown recanted. Jim Brown was acquitted of a charge of domestic threats but convicted of misdemeanor vandalism. A Los Angeles judge sentenced Brown to six months in jail when he refused to attend domestic violence counseling.

Brown was unlike any back before him, and some feel there has never been anyone better than Cleveland’s No. 32. At 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, he was relentless, fighting for every yard, dragging multiple defenders along or finding holes where none seemed to exist. After Brown was tackled, he’d slowly rise and walk even more slowly back to the huddle – then dominate the defense when he got the ball again. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell offered his condolences on behalf of the league. “Jim Brown was a gifted athlete – one of the most dominant players to ever step on any athletic field – but also a cultural figure who helped promote change,” Goodell said.

In recent years, Brown’s relationship with the Browns was inconsistent. He served as an adviser to owner Randy Lerner and was hired to counsel the team’s younger players. However, in 2010, Brown parted ways with the team after having his role reduced by incoming team president Mike Holmgren. Brown felt slighted by the perceived demotion – when the club unveiled a “Ring of Honor” inside its downtown stadium, Brown didn’t attend the ceremony in protest. The Browns erected a statue of Brown outside their stadium in 2016.

Brown made only a few public appearances in recent years. In February, he attended the NFL Honors ceremony when the league announced it had renamed its league rushing title as The Jim Brown Award. Brown was an eight-time All-Pro and went to the Pro Bowl in each of his nine years in the league. When he retired, he held the league’s records for yards (12,312) and touchdowns (126).

In conclusion, Jim Brown was a gift to the world, and his achievements will always be remembered. He was a true inspiration to many and will always be a role model for Black Americans and athletes worldwide. His legacy will continue to live on, and he will always be remembered as one of the greatest players in NFL history. Rest in peace, Jim Brown.

News Source : West Hawaii Today

Source Link :Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87/