Dead – Death – Obituary News : NFL legend Jim Brown dies at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jim Brown: A Legend in Every Arena

Jim Brown was a force to be reckoned with. He was an icon in the NFL, a Hollywood film hero, and a civil rights advocate. He was virtually unstoppable in every arena. Brown was one of the greatest players in NFL history, leading the league in rushing for eight of his nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He never missed a game, playing in 118 straight before his sudden retirement in 1965, after being named Most Valuable Player. Brown led the Browns to their last championship in 1964 before quitting football in his prime at age 30 to make movies.

A powerful runner with speed and endurance, Brown’s arrival sparked the game’s burgeoning popularity on television, and he remained an indomitable figure well after his playing days ended. Brown was also a champion for Black Americans and used his platform and voice to fight for equality. In June 1967, Brown organized “The Cleveland Summit,” a meeting of the nation’s top Black athletes, including Bill Russell and Lew Alcindor, who later became Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, to support boxer Muhammad Ali’s fight against serving in Vietnam. In later years, he worked to curb gang violence in LA and in 1988 founded Amer-I-Can, a program to help disadvantaged inner-city youth and ex-convicts.

Off the field, Brown was a contentious, complicated figure. While he had a soft spot for those in need, he also was arrested a half-dozen times, mostly on charges of hitting women. In June 1999, Brown’s wife called 911, saying Brown had smashed her car with a shovel and threatened to kill her. During the trial, Monique Brown recanted. Jim Brown was acquitted of a charge of domestic threats but convicted of misdemeanor vandalism. A Los Angeles judge sentenced Brown to six months in jail when he refused to attend domestic violence counseling.

In recent years, Brown’s relationship with the Browns was inconsistent. He served as an adviser to owner Randy Lerner and was hired to counsel the team’s younger players. However, in 2010, Brown parted ways with the team after having his role reduced by incoming team president Mike Holmgren. Brown felt slighted by the perceived demotion — when the club unveiled a “Ring of Honor” inside its downtown stadium, Brown didn’t attend the ceremony in protest.

Brown was an eight-time All-Pro and went to the Pro Bowl in each of his nine years in the league. When he retired, he held the league’s records for yards (12,312) and touchdowns (126). “He told me, ‘Make sure when anyone tackles you he remembers how much it hurts,’” said Hall of Fame tight end John Mackey. “He lived by that philosophy and I always followed that advice.”

Born on Feb. 17, 1936, in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Brown was a multisport star at Manhasset High School on Long Island. He averaged 14.9 yards per carry in football and once scored 55 points in a game. A two-sport star at Syracuse — some say he is the best lacrosse player in NCAA history — Brown endured countless racist taunts while playing at the virtually all-white school at the time. Still, he was an All-American in both sports and lettered in basketball.

Brown was the sixth overall pick of the 1957 draft, joining a team that routinely played for the title. He was the Offensive Rookie of the Year that season. Running behind an offensive line featuring Hall of Fame tackles Lou Groza and Mike McCormack, Brown set a league mark with 1,527 yards and scored 17 TDs on his way to the league’s Most Outstanding Player award — a precursor to the MVP — in 1958. Over the next three seasons, he never ran for less than 1,257 yards before finishing with 996 in 1962. He led the NFL in rushing eight times, gaining a career-best 1,863 yards in 1963. He averaged 104 yards per game, scored 106 rushing touchdowns, and averaged an astounding 5.2 yards per carry. A dangerous receiver as well, Brown finished with 262 catches for 2,499 yards and another 20 TDs.

“I’ve said many times, and I will always say, Jim Brown is the best,” Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers once said, “and he will still be the best long after all his records are broken.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell offered his condolences on behalf of the league. “Jim Brown was a gifted athlete — one of the most dominant players to ever step on any athletic field — but also a cultural figure who helped promote change,” Goodell said. “During his nine-year NFL career, which coincided with the civil rights movement here at home, he became a forerunner and role model for athletes being involved in social initiatives outside their sport.”

Jim Brown was a legend, an icon, and a hero. He was a force to be reckoned with, both on and off the field. His legacy will live on for generations to come, inspiring athletes and activists alike to fight for equality and change. Rest in peace, Jim Brown. You will be missed.

1. NFL legend Jim Brown

2. Jim Brown social activism

3. Jim Brown football career

4. Jim Brown civil rights activism

5. Jim Brown legacy in sports and society

News Source : WABE

Source Link :Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87 – WABE/