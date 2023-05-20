Dead – Death – Obituary News : NFL legend Jim Brown dies at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Jim Brown: A Football Legend, Actor, and Activist

On May 18, 2023, Jim Brown, one of the greatest players in NFL history, passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home at the age of 87. Brown was a football legend who led the league in rushing for eight of his nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He never missed a game, playing in 118 straight before his sudden retirement in 1965 — after being named Most Valuable Player. Brown led the Browns to their last championship in 1964 before quitting football in his prime at age 30 to make movies. He appeared in more than 30 films, including “Any Given Sunday” and “The Dirty Dozen.”

A powerful runner with speed and endurance, Brown’s arrival sparked the game’s burgeoning popularity on television, and he remained an indomitable figure well after his playing days ended. Brown was also a champion for Black Americans and used his platform and voice to fight for equality. In June 1967, Brown organized “The Cleveland Summit,” a meeting of the nation’s top Black athletes, including Bill Russell and Lew Alcindor, who later became Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, to support boxer Muhammad Ali’s fight against serving in Vietnam. In later years, he worked to curb gang violence in LA and in 1988 founded Amer-I-Can, a program to help disadvantaged inner-city youth and ex-convicts.

Off the field, Brown was a contentious, complicated figure. While he had a soft spot for those in need, he also was arrested a half-dozen times, mostly on charges of hitting women. In June 1999, Brown’s wife called 911, saying Brown had smashed her car with a shovel and threatened to kill her. During the trial, Monique Brown recanted. Jim Brown was acquitted of a charge of domestic threats but convicted of misdemeanor vandalism. A Los Angeles judge sentenced Brown to six months in jail when he refused to attend domestic violence counseling. He also feuded with Browns coach Paul Brown and later with the team’s management, although he played his entire career with Cleveland.

When his playing days ended, Brown set off for Hollywood and eventually settled there. Brown advised Cleveland coach Blanton Collier of his retirement while the team was in training camp and he was on the set of “The Dirty Dozen” in England. Among his films were “100 Rifles,” “Mars Attacks!” Spike Lee’s “He Got Game,” Oliver Stone’s “Any Given Sunday,” and “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka,” which parodied the blaxploitation genre. In 2002, Brown was the subject of Lee’s HBO documentary “Jim Brown: All-American.”

In recent years, Brown’s relationship with the Browns was inconsistent. He served as an adviser to owner Randy Lerner and was hired to counsel the team’s younger players. However, in 2010, Brown parted ways with the team after having his role reduced by incoming team president Mike Holmgren. Brown felt slighted by the perceived demotion — when the club unveiled a “Ring of Honor” inside its downtown stadium, Brown didn’t attend the ceremony in protest. The Browns erected a statue of Brown outside their stadium in 2016.

Despite his controversies off the field, Brown’s football legacy is undeniable. At 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, he was relentless, fighting for every yard, dragging multiple defenders along or finding holes where none seemed to exist. After Brown was tackled, he’d slowly rise and walk even more slowly back to the huddle — then dominate the defense when he got the ball again. Brown was unlike any back before him, and some feel there has never been anyone better than Cleveland’s No. 32. When he retired, he held the league’s records for yards (12,312) and touchdowns (126).

“Jim Brown was a gifted athlete — one of the most dominant players to ever step on any athletic field — but also a cultural figure who helped promote change,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “During his nine-year NFL career, which coincided with the civil rights movement here at home, he became a forerunner and role model for athletes being involved in social initiatives outside their sport.”

Brown’s impact extended beyond football and the sports world. He was a trailblazer, using his fame and influence to fight for social justice and equality. He was a complex figure, flawed but also inspiring. He will be remembered as a football legend, actor, and activist who left an indelible mark on American history.

“To the world, he was an activist, actor, and football star,” Monique Brown wrote in an Instagram post. “To our family, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken.”

1. Jim Brown NFL career

2. Jim Brown social activism

3. Jim Brown legacy

4. Jim Brown awards and achievements

5. Jim Brown impact on sports and society

News Source : WBBJ TV

Source Link :Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87/