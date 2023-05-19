Dead – Death – Obituary News : NFL Legend Jim Brown Dies at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Browns Running Back Jim Brown Passes Away at 87

The football world has been hit with sad news this afternoon as the NFL announced that legendary Browns running back Jim Brown has passed away at the age of 87. Brown was not only a Hall of Fame running back on the field but also an equally impressive person off the field.

Brown spent nine years with the Cleveland Browns and was a legendary blend of speed and power, bulldozing defenders en route to 12,312 rushing yards. That was an NFL record until Walter Payton broke it in 1984. Brown was a three-time NFL MVP and the only player in NFL history to average over 100 rushing yards per game for his entire career.

However, Brown’s impact wasn’t limited to the football field. He was a cultural figure who used his platform to promote change and inspire fellow athletes to make a difference, especially in the communities in which they lived. During his nine-year NFL career, which coincided with the civil rights movement in the United States, he became a forerunner and role model for athletes being involved in social initiatives outside their sport.

Brown walked away from football in 1965 after nine seasons due to a disagreement with former Browns owner Art Modell. However, his impact was felt long after his retirement. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971 and was named to the NFL’s 100th anniversary all-time team in 2019.

The NFL released a statement on Jim Brown’s passing this afternoon, with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell extending condolences to Brown’s family and recognizing his impact both on and off the field.

“It’s impossible to describe the profound love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim’s incredible life and legacy,” the Cleveland Browns tweeted. “We mourn his passing but celebrate the indelible light he brought to the world. Our hearts are with Jim’s family, loved ones, and all those he impacted along the way.”

Jim Brown was not only a legendary football player but also a trailblazer and visionary who used his platform to promote change and inspire others to make a difference. His impact will be felt for generations to come, and he will be greatly missed by the entire football community. Rest in peace, Jim Brown.

1. Jim Brown

2. Cleveland Browns

3. NFL legend

4. Football icon

5. Hall of Fame running back

News Source : Bleacher Nation | Chicago Sports News, Rumors, and Obsession

Source Link :Legendary Browns Running Back Jim Brown Has Passed Away at 87/