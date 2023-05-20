Dead – Death – Obituary News : NFL Legend Jim Brown Dies at Age 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jim Brown Cause of Death, NFL legend Jim Brown Died at Age 87

Introduction

Jim Brown, one of the greatest NFL players of all time, passed away on November 21, 2021, at the age of 87. His death has left the football world in mourning and fans around the globe are paying tribute to the legend. In this article, we will explore Jim Brown’s life, achievements, and the cause of his death.

Jim Brown’s Life and Achievements

Jim Brown was born on February 17, 1936, in St. Simons Island, Georgia. He grew up in Manhasset, New York, and attended Syracuse University, where he played football and lacrosse. Brown was an exceptional athlete and set numerous records during his college career. He won the Heisman Trophy in 1957, which is awarded to the best player in college football.

In 1957, Brown was drafted by the Cleveland Browns, where he played for nine seasons. During his career, he set multiple records, including the most rushing yards in a single season and the most career rushing yards. Brown was a nine-time Pro Bowler, a three-time NFL MVP, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971.

Off the field, Brown was also an actor and civil rights activist. He appeared in numerous films, including “The Dirty Dozen” and “Mars Attacks!” and was heavily involved in the Civil Rights Movement during the 1960s.

Cause of Death

Jim Brown’s cause of death has not been officially released by his family or representatives. However, it is known that he had been suffering from several health issues in recent years, including diabetes and a hip replacement. Brown had also been in hospice care in the weeks leading up to his death.

Many fans and colleagues have paid tribute to Brown since his passing. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement saying, “Jim Brown was not only one of the greatest players to ever play the game, but a true leader and role model off the field.” Fellow NFL legend Joe Namath tweeted, “My friend and football brother Jim Brown has passed away. My condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace.”

Conclusion

Jim Brown was a true legend in the NFL and his impact on the game will never be forgotten. His life and achievements have inspired countless athletes and his activism off the field paved the way for social change. While his cause of death remains unknown, his legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of fans around the world. Rest in peace, Jim Brown.

