Dead – Death – Obituary News : NFL Legend Jim Brown Passes Away at 87

The Legacy of Jim Brown: From Football Greatness to Civil Rights and Acting

The football world lost an all-time great on Thursday, as Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown died at the age of 87. Brown, widely considered one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, had a long and distinguished post-playing career life as both an actor and a civil rights activist.

Career Highlights

Brown spent the entirety of his nine-year NFL career with the Cleveland Browns, and he was arguably the league’s best running back in every single one of those seasons. He led the NFL in rushing yards in eight of his nine campaigns, and led the league in both yards and touchdowns in five of them. He won league MVP three times and was named a Pro Bowler in each of his nine seasons and a First Team All-Pro in eight of them before abruptly retiring from the game in 1966 at the age of 30.

At the time of his retirement, Brown owned most major NFL rushing records and was widely considered the best running back and arguably best player in the history of the sport. He is still the only player in NFL history to average at least 100 rushing yards per game. He was eventually enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and was named to the NFL’s 1960s All-Decade Team as well as its 50th, 75th, and 100th Anniversary All-Time Teams.

Civil Rights Activism

Jim Brown was not just a football player, but also a key voice in the 1960s civil rights movement, along with other Black athletes like Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then known as Lew Alcindor) and Muhammad Ali. In 1967, Brown organized a meeting in Cleveland of the nation’s top Black athletes to support Ali’s fight against the war in Vietnam. In the 1970s, Brown founded the Amer-I-Can Foundation, which teaches life skills to gang members and prisoners. The foundation remains active.

Acting Career

Prior to his time in the NFL, Brown starred for the football team at Syracuse, where he also dominated on the lacrosse field, as well as in basketball and track. He is enshrined in both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Lacrosse Hall of Fame, and the Premier Lacrosse League named its league MVP award in his honor. Shortly before the end of his time in football, Brown embarked on an acting career that eventually spanned over 50 years and included credits like Any Given Sunday, He Got Game, Mars Attacks!, Ice Station Zebra, 100 Rifles, Slaughter, The Dirty Dozen, and more.

Personal Life

While his accomplishments on and off the field were many, Brown had a tumultuous personal life that included numerous arrests — most of them for alleged violence and threatened violence against women. In 1968, for example, Brown was arrested and charged with assault with intent to commit murder after police found his then-girlfriend, model Eva Bohn-Chin, bloodied and injured at his home. It was suspected that Brown had thrown her off of the balcony. The charges were dismissed after Bohn-Chin refused to cooperate with prosecutors.

Brown was also charged with and convicted of misdemeanor battery for beating and choking his golf partner in 1975, and in 1997 was charged with making terroristic threats toward his second wife, Monique Brown, among several other violent incidents.

During an interview from jail where he was serving time after refusing to attend domestic violence counseling, Brown acknowledged that he had issues with anger but denied that he had issues with women. “I can definitely get angry, and I have taken that anger out inappropriately in the past,” he said. “But I have done so with both men and women. So do I have a problem with women? No. I have had anger, and I’ll probably continue to have anger. I just have to not strike out at anyone ever again. I have to be smarter than that, smarter than I was. What I would say is that with wisdom, I will only use my mentality or my spirit aggressively. I will never use my hands [that way] again.”

Legacy

The NFL issued the following statement via its Twitter account: “We are heartbroken by the passing of the legendary Jim Brown. One of the greatest players in NFL history, a true pioneer and activist. Jim Brown’s legacy will live on forever.”

Jim Brown’s incredible football career, work as a civil rights activist, and success in the entertainment industry leave behind a complicated legacy. While his personal life was marred by violence, his impact on the sports world and society at large cannot be denied. He will always be remembered as one of the greatest athletes and activists in American history.

