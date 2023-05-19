Dead – Death – Obituary News : NFL Legend Jim Brown Passes Away at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jim Brown, the NFL player often referred to as the best to ever play the game, passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles home on Thursday at the age of 87. Brown was not only a legendary athlete but also a Hollywood actor and civil rights activist. He starred in over 30 movies, including “The Dirty Dozen,” “Any Given Sunday,” “Three the Hard Way,” and “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka.”

Brown’s contributions to civil rights were just as notable as his achievements on the field. He founded the Negro Industrial and Economic Union, which later became the Black Economic Union, to provide resources and programs for minority businesses and promote homeownership opportunities for minorities. Brown also played a crucial role in a watershed moment for black athlete racial awareness. He invited prominent athletes Bill Russell and Lew Alcindor (later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) to join Muhammad Ali at the Negro Industrial and Economic Union offices on June 4, 1967. The gathering is now known as the “Cleveland Summit” or “Muhammad Ali Summit.”

Ali had refused to be drafted into the U.S. military a month earlier due to his religious beliefs, and the summit was a show of support for the boxer, who had become one of the most hated and reviled men in the country. In a story that appeared in the Chicago Defender the next day, Ali declared, “There’s nothing new to say” after the summit. In that same article, Brown remarked, “We heard his views and know that he is completely sincere in his belief. His position is completely in accord with his religious belief,” showing support for Ali’s stance.

Brown’s athletic abilities were unparalleled. Legendary sportswriter Red Smith once wrote, “For mercurial speed, airy nimbleness, and explosive violence in one package of undistilled evil, there is no other like Mr. Brown.” He was an unstoppable force, setting a record of achievement in the NFL that remains unsurpassed, with nine Pro Bowl selections in each of his nine seasons and a unanimous first-team all-NFL pick in eight seasons. Brown was more than just a one-of-a-kind running back, as he caught passes, returned kickoffs, and even threw three touchdown passes.

However, reports of Brown’s off-field behavior were alarming. He was arrested about a half-dozen times, mostly for assaults against women. In June 1999, Brown’s wife Monique called 911 and said that her husband had smashed her car with a shovel and threatened to kill her. Although she recanted her story during the trial, Brown was acquitted of making domestic threats but convicted of misdemeanor vandalism. When he refused to attend domestic violence counseling, he was sentenced to six months in jail.

Despite his flaws, Brown’s legacy as a football player and civil rights activist lives on. Former President Barack Obama tweeted, “I was too young to remember Jim Brown’s playing days, but I knew his legacy. One of the greatest football players ever, he was also an actor and activist – speaking out on civil rights and pushing other Black athletes to do the same. Our thoughts are with Jim’s wife Monique, his…,” while the Cleveland Browns tweeted, “Jim Brown Forever. Legend. Leader. Activist. Visionary. It’s impossible to describe the profound love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim’s incredible life and legacy. We mourn his passing, but celebrate the indelible light he….”

In conclusion, Jim Brown’s contributions to football, Hollywood, and civil rights are unparalleled. He was a true icon, leaving behind a legacy that will be celebrated by fans and activists for generations to come.

News Source : Chicago Defender

Source Link :NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown Dead at 87/