Dead – Death – Obituary News : NFL Legend Jim Brown Passes, Civil Rights Activist.

The football world has lost a legend as Jim Brown, former running back for the Cleveland Browns, passed away at the age of 87. His wife Monique Brown announced the news on his Instagram account, leaving fans and fellow players devastated. Brown’s contribution to the sport as well as his activism made him an icon and his legacy will live on forever.

The Hall of Famer played with the Cleveland Browns for nine years, from 1957 to 1965. During his time on the field, he rushed for over 12-thousand yards, scoring 106 rushing touchdowns. Brown’s talent and skill earned him numerous accolades, including three NFL MVP awards and eight Pro Bowl selections. He was also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971.

However, Brown was not just a great football player, he was also an accomplished actor and civil rights activist. He appeared in over 40 films, including classics like The Dirty Dozen and Ice Station Zebra. Brown’s acting career was just as impressive as his football career, earning him a Golden Globe nomination for his role in The Running Man.

Brown was also a prominent figure in the civil rights movement, using his platform to fight against racial discrimination in America. He was a close friend of Muhammad Ali and supported him during his protests against the Vietnam War. Brown also founded the Amer-I-Can program, which aims to help young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to achieve their full potential and break the cycle of poverty.

Brown’s impact on the football community and beyond was significant, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. His dedication to the sport and his activism made him an icon, and his contributions will never be forgotten.

The news of Brown’s passing has been met with an outpouring of tributes from fellow players, celebrities, and fans. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of the football legend. Former NFL player and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky tweeted, “Jim Brown was a football player that changed the game but more importantly was a man that changed the world.”

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam released a statement, saying, “Jim Brown’s impact on the Cleveland Browns, the NFL, and the broader community over the last 60 years is immeasurable. He was a tremendous football player who won three MVPs and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he was also a trailblazer for social justice and one of the most successful and impactful leaders in the civil rights movement.”

Brown’s passing is a great loss to the football community, but his legacy will continue to inspire future generations both on and off the field. His dedication to the sport and his activism made him an icon, and his contributions will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Jim Brown, a true legend of the game.

