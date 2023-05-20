Dead – Death – Obituary News : NFL Legend Jim Brown’s Death: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary NFL Player Jim Brown Passes Away at 87

Jim Brown, one of the most iconic and influential football players in NFL history, passed away on May 19, 2023, at the age of 87. Brown was born on February 17, 1936, in St. Simons Island, Georgia, and became one of the first true superstars of the sport. His legacy as a sports icon and social activist will forever be remembered.

Brown played his entire career for the Cleveland Browns from 1957 to 1965, where he won an NFL championship in 1964. He was widely regarded as the greatest running back and player to ever grace a football field. His impressive stats were unmatched during his time, recording 12,312 yards and 106 touchdowns, averaging more than 100 yards per game. Brown was named to the Pro Bowl every season he played in the league and won the Most Valuable Player award three times.

However, Brown’s legacy goes beyond his achievements on the football field. He was a vocal and passionate activist for civil rights and social justice, using his platform as an athlete to advocate for change. Brown was one of the first athletes to speak out against racial inequality and oppression, using his celebrity status to draw attention to the issue. He was involved in many social justice causes, including the Black Panther Party and Muhammad Ali’s resistance to the Vietnam War draft.

Upon his retirement from football, Brown continued his activism and became an actor and entrepreneur. He appeared in numerous films, including “The Dirty Dozen” and “The Running Man,” and started his production company, Amer-I-Can, which focused on empowering young people through education and mentorship.

In 1971, Brown was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2002, recognizing his contributions to civil rights and social justice.

Brown’s passing has left a profound impact on the NFL community and beyond. Many players and fans have expressed their condolences and shared stories of how Brown inspired them. The NFL released a statement on social media, saying, “We are heartbroken by the passing of the legendary Jim Brown. One of the greatest players in NFL history, a true pioneer and activist. Jim Brown’s legacy will live on forever.”

In a statement released by Brown’s wife, Monique Brown, she shared, “It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my husband. He passed peacefully last night at our L.A. home. To the world, he was an activist, actor, and football star. To our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken.”

Jim Brown’s impact on the NFL and society as a whole will never be forgotten. He was a true legend, both on and off the field, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of athletes and activists.

1. Jim Brown cause of death

2. NFL legend Jim Brown dies

3. Jim Brown obituary

4. Remembering Jim Brown

5. Fans mourn the loss of Jim Brown

News Source : Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Source Link :Jim Brown passed away: What happened to the NFL legend?/