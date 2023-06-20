Dead – Death – Obituary News : NFL lineman Bob Brown dies at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bob Brown, a former NFL player and Pro Football Hall of Famer, passed away on June 16th at the age of 81. Brown was known for bringing an intimidating style to NFL play in the 1960s that turned blocking into a pummeling – with forearm jolts and thumb jabs – seeking to grind down opponents one hit at a time. With bulked-up arms, quick feet, and a 6-foot-4 frame that carried up to 300 pounds, Brown set a standard for size, skills, and tactics on the offensive line during his 10 seasons in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, and Oakland Raiders.

Brown’s job was not just to hold off pass rushers or throw down a block for the running game. He tried to inflict his own brand of demoralizing pain. An offensive tackle, he surged into the defense rather than letting them come to him – a technique he developed as an all-American at the University of Nebraska and then honed as a pro from 1964 to 1973. He used his forearm like a cudgel and his thumbs like a poker, looking for any spot between the pads. A signature move was a thumb thrust right below the shoulder pads.

“This wasn’t dirty play,” Brown said. He described football as a nonstop duel between the “beaters” and the “beatees,” gaining the nickname “The Boomer.” The harder he hit, the more he could weaken the spirit of his opponents. “If I hurt you enough,” he said. “I can make you quit.”

His attacking style and year-round training gave a new template for offensive linemen, including his weightlifting regime and emphasis on agility. That also helped build the foundations for the dominance of the Oakland Raiders in the 1970s alongside other future Hall of Famers including center Jim Otto, guard Gene Upshaw, and tackle Art Shell.

John Madden, the coach of the Raiders from 1969 to 1978, said that Brown tried to use his forearm swings to “take a quarter of out of you” – meaning that “if he really hit you, you wouldn’t play hard until the next quarter.”

Off the field, however, Brown was something of a gentle giant. He was soft-spoken and made clear that his aggression was over as soon as the final whistle blew. In college, he took up knitting and “nobody gave him any guff about it,” said former Nebraska teammate Mike Kennedy.

Brown never made it to the Super Bowl. In the 1969 divisional playoffs, his Rams led 17-14 going into the fourth quarter but couldn’t hold off the Minnesota Vikings, who went on to reach Super Bowl IV but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. The playoff game was sealed with a rare breakdown by Brown and the offensive line, which had allowed only 17 sacks all season.

Robert Stanford Brown was born Dec. 8, 1941, in Cleveland. His father ran a neighborhood store, and his mother was a homemaker. At the University of Nebraska, Brown became a starter in 1962 under new coach Bob Devaney. That December, he grabbed a crucial final-minute interception in the Cornhuskers’ first bowl game victory, a 36-34 win in the Gotham Bowl in New York over the University of Miami.

Brown was selected in the 1964 NFL draft by Philadelphia. A knee injury in 1967 ended his string of 50 consecutive starts since his rookie year. Brown requested a trade after the 1968 season and landed with the Rams. He played two seasons in Los Angeles before his final years in football with the Raiders from 1971 to 1973. Over his career, Brown was selected six times to the Pro Bowl.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, the former Cecelia Grier, and their son, Robert Brown Jr.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame, where Brown was inducted in 2004, announced his death. He had a stroke in April. Among the other players inducted into the Hall of Fame along with Brown in 2004 was Carl Eller, who slipped by him in the 1969 game. Eller called Brown his “most feared competitor.” Brown liked to be feared. “People look down from the stands and see a guy get hit say to themselves, ‘That must hurt,’” he told the Philadelphia Inquirer in 1998. “Well, it does, friend. It does.”

News Source : Brian Murphy

Source Link :Bob Brown, intimidating NFL offensive lineman, dies at 81/