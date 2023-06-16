Dead – Death – Obituary News : NFL player Homer Jones dies at 82

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Homer Jones, former New York Giants wide receiver, passes away at 82

Homer Jones, one of the most prolific wide receivers in New York Giants history, passed away at the age of 82. He was believed to be the first player to spike a football after a touchdown. Jones died following a battle with lung cancer, according to his daughter, Lacarroll Jones Nickelberry.

A Legendary Career

Jones was taken in the 20th round of the 1963 NFL draft by the Giants. However, he had already signed with the Houston Oilers of the American Football League, who later released him after he injured his knee in training camp. Despite this setback, Jones called the Giants to ask for a tryout, and they sent him a bus ticket to New York.

After impressing coach Allie Sherman, Jones was placed on the Giants’ taxi squad, where he remained for the entire 1963 season and part of 1964. In six seasons with the Giants, Jones caught 214 passes for 4,835 yards and 35 touchdowns. His receptions total places him 25th in Giants history, his yardage total is sixth, and his 35 touchdowns are tied for sixth.

Jones’ finest season was in 1967 when he finished with career-high totals of 49 receptions, 1,209 yards, and a league-leading 13 touchdowns, making the first of two consecutive Pro Bowl appearances.

Jones played his final season with the Cleveland Browns in 1970 and finished his career with 224 receptions for 4,986 yards, a 22.26-yard average that remains the highest in NFL history for receivers with at least 200 catches. Buddy Dial, who played for Pittsburgh and Dallas from 1959-66, is second with a 20.83-yard average.

The Spike

Jones is credited with inventing the spike in 1965 when he threw the ball hard to the ground after scoring a touchdown. Jones had wanted to throw the ball into the stands for the fans, but the league had established a $500 fine for doing that, so he slammed the ball into the ground.

Legacy

Jones’ contributions to the Giants and the NFL will never be forgotten. His unique combination of speed and power made him a threat to score whenever he touched the ball, and his invention of the spike is now a staple of football tradition. John Mara, the Giants’ president, and CEO said of Jones, “I remember him as an easygoing, friendly individual who was well-liked by his teammates and coaches.”

Jones is survived by six children and will be remembered as one of the most influential players of his time. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of football players.

NFL legends: Remembering Homer Jones Homer Jones’s impact on the Giants and Browns Celebrating the life and legacy of Homer Jones Football great Homer Jones passes away at 82 Honoring the achievements of Homer Jones in the NFL

News Source : The Herald

Source Link :Homer Jones, former Giants, Browns receiver dies at 82 | Sports/