Dead – Death – Obituary News : NFL Star Homer Jones, Originator of ‘The Spike,’ Dies at 82

Homer Jones, The Electrifying Wide Receiver: Remembering His Legacy

Homer Jones was an electrifying wide receiver for the New York Giants, who passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Texas from lung cancer, at the age of 82. He was known for his speed, agility, and unyielding determination on the field. Jones was the first player to “spike” the football after a touchdown. He reportedly did so after NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle threatened fines to players who threw the football into the stands.

Jones played college football and ran track at Texas Southern University and was drafted as the 278th pick in 1963 by the Houston Oilers. He was cut after a knee injury, but was picked up by the New York Giants. He went on to play seven years in the NFL, with the bulk of it with the Giants from 1964-69. Jones retired in 1971 after a season with the Cleveland Browns.

Teaming with New York Giants quarterback Fran Tarkenton, Jones became a fearsome weapon. Jones had a career season in 1967, catching 49 passes for 1,209 yards and an average of 24.7 yards per reception. He also led the league in receiving touchdowns with 13 and was second in the league in combined rushing and receiving yards from scrimmage. Jones went to his first Pro Bowl that year and was named second-team All-Pro.

Jones was a two-time Pro Bowler, making the team in 1967 and 1968. He led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 1967 and was a force on the field. With his incredible speed, he was able to outrun defenders and make incredible catches. He was known for his incredible athleticism, and his ability to stretch the field made him one of the most feared receivers in the league.

Jones was a pioneer in the game of football. He was the first player to spike the football after a touchdown, a move that is now a staple of the game. He was also one of the first players to use speed as a weapon, and his ability to stretch the field changed the way teams played the game. He was a trailblazer, and his impact on the game will never be forgotten.

Jones was a beloved member of the Giants community. His legacy lives on through the players he inspired and the fans who cheered him on. He was a true legend of the game, and his contributions to the sport will never be forgotten.

Jones is survived by his six children. The NFL community mourns the loss of a true icon of the game. He will be remembered as one of the greatest players of all time and a true pioneer of the sport. Rest in peace, Homer Jones.

