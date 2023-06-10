Dead – Death – Obituary News : NGNews247: Biography, Accident, Net Worth & More

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nikki Cortez: Remembering the Iconic Celebrity Stylist

Nikki Cortez was a Los-Angeles based celebrity stylist who passed away so suddenly at a very young age. She was a class in the act of styling. Notable names she has worked with include Mariama Diallo, Anastasia Karanikolaou, and Madison Beer, Halle Bailey, Chole Bailey among others. Her death hit her clients, fans and family really hard. One that would take a long time to be forgotten. Among her clients, she was closer to the Baileys; Halle and Chloe.

Nikki Cortez Biography

Nikki caught is well known for her fashion sense and is one of the popular names in the stylist world. Many of the people follows her fashion sense what she wore, her clothes and makeup. Being a fashion stylist she is associated with many celebrities. She proves to provide the best organ styles to her clients. Nikki has completed her studies at Riverside City College and also got her diploma as well. As per the sources, the list of the clients included Mariama Diallo, Anastasia Karanikolaou, and Madison Beer, Halle Bailey, Chole Bailey among others.

Nikki Cortez’s Age, Height and Weight

Nikki Cortez was born on September 17, 1994, that makes her age 27 at the time of her death. She stood at over 6 feet and weighed about 60 kilograms.

Nikki Cortez’s Nationality and Ethnicity

She was an American. Her ethnicity is mixed.

Nikki Cortez’s Career

What was Nikki Cortez’s profession? Nikki Cortez was a celebrity stylist. The stylist was considered to be one of the most popular figures in the fashion industry. She had styled many celebrities including Mariama Diallo, Anastasia Karanikolaou, and Madison Beer, among others.

The internet and social media are surrounded by the sad news of Nikki’s demise. She has died at a very young age. The heartbreaking post has been shared by Halle Bailey and her sister, Chloe mourning for her death. Halle posted an angelic photo of Cortez on her Instagram story and captioned it as, “You were an angel here on this earth. You were such a special being and always the brightest light in the room. When you dressed me, you made me feel so happy. You inspired me to be confident and secure. Thank you for everything, I will love you forever.”

As a beautician, Cortez is known for her special fashion instinct. She was very well known among teens and youthful famous people. The fresh insight about LA beautician Nikki Cortez’s demise has immersed web-based media with sympathies. A Twitter client with the name Moods&Feels with the handle @HerFlySoul was first to affirm the tragic news. She expresses: “Losing youthful ability before they get an opportunity to genuinely take off is so lamentable” trailed by a shock emoticon. She further adds” Rest in harmony to design beautician Nikki Cortez” joined by a bird emoticon.

One more of her fan, @hichristian has tweeted a photograph with Cortez’s most noteworthy assortment of works. Regardless of various, sympathy tweets from her fans, we can’t get insights concerning Nikki Cortez’s demise cause. In any case, no substantial media sources have given subtleties on her troublesome passing.

Nikki Cortez’s Cause of Death

There has been numerous reports that have all said different things about Nikki’s death. The actual cause of death is still a mystery that needs to be unfolded. The latest reports have revealed that Nikki Cortez was battling health complications. Her body eventually stopped responding to treatments. Other reports claim she was fatally injured in a pedestrian collision across the Pacific Coast Highway. Such reports have claimed that she died on the spot.

Nikki Cortez’s Husband

Nikki Cortez was not married. She was said to be in relationship with one John Erick. Unfortunately, that’s all there is about her ex relationship owning to the fact she’s no more alive to give more details.

Nikki Cortez Children

Did Nikki Cortez have kids? She was unmarried and had no kids. This may no necessarily be the case as she’s private about her personal life.

Nikki Cortez Net Worth

The celebrity stylist, Nikki Cortez, had an estimated net worth at US$400,000.

Nikki Cortez was an iconic figure in the fashion industry, and her death has left a huge void that will be hard to fill. Her clients, fans, and family will always remember her for her incredible talent, passion, and dedication to her craft. Rest in peace, Nikki Cortez.

