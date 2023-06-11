Dead – Death – Obituary News : NGNews247: Biography, Age, Family, Net Worth & More

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Victor Weiss: The Life and Assassination of an American Property Agent and Sports Activity Guide

Biography

Victor Weiss was born on 1928 in Pasadena, California, United States and he died at 51 years by assassination. He\’s well-known after his story was broadcasted on the web within the American present ‘profitable time\’. He was answerable for the coach\’s discussions and his shut good friend Jerry Tarkanian was being thought of for a training place by Jerry buss and the Lakers, the place Victor has negotiated Jerry\’s contract with the Lakers in 1979.

As per the stories Weiss went from the lodge in Beverly Hills, California to the assembly with Jerry Buss and Jack Kent Cooke and June 14th, 1979, and he didn\’t attend the dinner together with his spouse as organized. He was discovered lifeless in his automotive in a lodge car parking zone in North Hollywood and after investigation police mentioned that he was killed due to a number of felony associations.

Personal Information

Age: Should Victor had lived to 2023, he would have been 95 years now. Sadly, he was 51 years when he was assassinated.

Weight: His weight is approximately 75 kg.

Eye Color: Brown

Ethnicity: Unknown

Career

Victor Weiss was a property agent and sports activities guide.

Family

Wife: Victor Weiss\’s wife\’s name has only been mentioned as Rose. That is by far what we\’ve been made known of.

Net Worth

Victor Weiss was a well-known American Property Agent, has an estimated Net Worth of $500,000.

Victor Weiss was assassinated on June 14, 1979, after a gathering with Jerry Buss and Jack Kent. Prior to his assassination, he would be considered a target for some who had him in sight for his association with a number of previous felony cases. His death was a tragic loss for his family and the sports industry as a whole.

