Dead – Death – Obituary News : NHL Defenseman Gerry Hart Passes Away

Remembering Gerry Hart: An Undersized NHL Defenseman

Sad news broke on Saturday as the New York Islanders confirmed the passing of former National Hockey League defenseman Gerry Hart. Hart was just 75 years old when he passed away, leaving behind a legacy that touched the hearts of many fans during his tenure in the NHL.

A Reputation for Playing Bigger than his Size

As an undersized defenseman, Gerry Hart had a reputation for playing bigger than his size. He was a player who never backed down from a challenge, no matter how big or small the opponent was.

Hart played for a number of teams during his NHL career, earning fans in several NHL markets. He spent time with the Detroit Red Wings, New York Islanders, Quebec Nordiques, and St. Louis Blues.

A Career in the NHL

Gerry Hart appeared in a total of 730 games during his NHL career, recording 29 goals and 150 assists along the way for 179 career points in the NHL.

He was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the fifth round of the 1965 NHL Amateur Draft. He played with the Red Wings for two seasons before being traded to the New York Islanders in 1972.

Hart played with the Islanders for six seasons, becoming a fan favorite during his time there. He was known for his gritty play and willingness to stand up for his teammates.

After his time with the Islanders, Hart played for the Quebec Nordiques and St. Louis Blues before retiring from the NHL in 1983.

A Legacy that Lives On

Gerry Hart may have passed away, but his legacy lives on. He will be remembered as a player who gave everything he had on the ice, never backing down from a challenge.

His passion for the game was contagious, and he inspired many young players to pursue their dreams of playing in the NHL.

Condolences to Hart’s Family and Friends

As we remember Gerry Hart and his contributions to the NHL, our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends, and all of those who loved him. He will be missed, but his legacy will live on forever.

News Source : Jonathan Larivee

Source Link :Former NHL defenseman Gerry Hart has died./