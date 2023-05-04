Dead – Death – Obituary News : NHL Star Petr Klima Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary NHL Player Petr Klima Passes Away, Leaving Hockey World in Shock

The hockey world is in mourning after the passing of legendary NHL player Petr Klima. Klima, who played in 786 NHL games, scored a whopping 313 goals and 573 points in his illustrious career. However, he was no stranger to controversy, frequently finding himself in trouble with the disciplinary system.

Petr Klima Cause of Death

Off the ice, Klima was known for his tumultuous behavior and at one point was even suspended from the Red Wings alongside Bob Probert. But despite his troubled past, Klima remained a fixture in the hockey world after retiring from the game. He was involved in various aspects of the sport, including writing an article about hockey for the Czech newspaper iSport.cz earlier this year.

Just a few days ago, Klima’s son Kevin competed in the finals of the Czech league, and Klima was there to watch him play. The media in the Czech Republic reports that the cause of death is currently unknown, leaving fans and loved ones alike wondering what could have happened to this hockey legend. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more about this tragic loss. Stay tuned to Fox News for more breaking news.

Remembering Petr Klima’s Illustrious Career

Petr Klima was born on December 23, 1964, in Chomutov, Czechoslovakia. He began his professional hockey career in 1981 with HC Litvinov, where he played for four seasons before being drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in 1983.

Klima quickly made a name for himself in the NHL, scoring 32 goals in his rookie season. He would go on to play for several teams throughout his career, including the Edmonton Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings, and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Throughout his career, Klima was known for his speed and his ability to score goals. He was particularly dangerous on breakaways, and his highlight-reel goals were often the talk of the league.

Controversial Moments in Klima’s Career

Despite his talent on the ice, Klima was no stranger to controversy. He was frequently involved in on-ice altercations and was suspended multiple times throughout his career.

One of Klima’s most infamous moments came in 1991, when he was suspended for 10 games for using his stick as a weapon in a game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Klima swung his stick at Blackhawks defenseman Chris Chelios, hitting him in the head and causing a gash that required stitches.

Off the ice, Klima was also known for his tumultuous behavior. He struggled with alcoholism and at one point was arrested for drunk driving. However, he was able to turn his life around and became an advocate for addiction recovery.

Petr Klima’s Legacy

Despite his controversial moments, Petr Klima will always be remembered as one of the most talented and exciting players in NHL history. His highlight-reel goals and blistering speed made him a fan favorite, and his legacy will live on in the hockey world for years to come.

Rest in peace, Petr Klima.

