Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nick Gilbert’s Cause of Death at Age 26

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Lucky Charm Nick Gilbert Passes Away at 26

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a history of first-round picks, and behind these picks was their lucky charm, Nick Gilbert. Nick was the son of the Cavs’ owner, Dan Gilbert, and had been dealing with a nerve disorder since childhood. Despite that, he actively looked upon his dad’s team and its players and represented the Cavaliers in the lottery numerous times.

At the age of 15, Nick first made his appearance at the lottery in 2011. The Cavs had a confirmed 4th pick, but with Nick sitting on the Cavs’ table, Cleveland won the first pick of the 2011 lottery, as they would go on to draft Kyrie Irving and Tristan Thompson. In the following year, the Cavs would land a 4th pick with the help of their lucky charm, and Nick would show up to the 2013 lottery as well, landing yet another first pick for the team.

Cleveland would draft Anthony Bennet, who would eventually get traded for Kevin Love. Later on, after LeBron’s return, the team would enter the lottery in 2018, and Nick would represent the Cavs again and gift the team 8th overall pick, Collin Sexton. All of these players have either turned out to be great or have been traded for much better assets. Nick was the definition of the Cavs’ luck in the lottery. In the following years, Nick went through surgery, and the team supported him in that phase.

Unfortunately, at the age of 26, Nick Gilbert passed away. He was affected by neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that he had been suffering from since childhood. Neurofibromatosis is not curable, and Nick was hospitalized for a month and went through various surgeries since last year. The Cavs’ warmup uniform had a bow tie symbol, as they supported all those affected by neurofibromatosis. The Cleveland community sent their condolences following his demise.

News Source : Vitasta Singh

Source Link :Who was Nick Gilbert? What was his cause of death at age 26?/