Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nick Gilbert’s Death and Funeral: Age, Family, and Siblings

Nick Gilbert: Remembering the Son of Cavaliers Owner Dan Gilbert

The world received heartbreaking news on Saturday, May 6, 2023, as reports emerged that Nick Gilbert had passed away. Nick was the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and his wife Jennifer. He died at the age of 26 after battling neurofibromatosis (NF1) for many years. This genetic disorder causes noncancerous tumors to grow on the brain, spinal cord, and skin, and there is currently no cure for the disease.

Nick Gilbert was born on July 21, 1996, and grew up alongside his brother Grant Gilbert. The Gilbert family is known for their successful business ventures, including Quicken Loans and Rock Ventures. Nick was actively involved in his family’s philanthropic efforts, and in 2017, the Gilberts launched a foundation that has funded more than $18 million in research grants towards finding a cure for Type 1 neurofibromatosis.

Despite his health struggles, Nick remained an inspiration to many, and his positive attitude and infectious personality touched countless lives. His death has left a deep void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Nick Gilbert’s Cause of Death

Nick Gilbert’s battle with neurofibromatosis was a long and difficult one, and sadly, he lost his fight on May 6, 2023. The Ira Kaufman Chapel in Southfield, Michigan, announced his passing. Nick’s family has not released any further details regarding his passing, but it is clear that his loss has left a significant impact on his loved ones and the community.

Nick Gilbert’s Funeral

Nick’s funeral will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan. His family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Gilbert Family Foundation to support research into neurofibromatosis and other rare diseases.

The outpouring of love and support for the Gilbert family has been overwhelming, with fans, friends, and colleagues expressing their condolences and sharing memories of Nick. He was known for his charismatic personality and his unwavering determination to make a difference in the world. His legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire others to fight for what they believe in and to never give up hope.

Nick Gilbert’s Parents

Nick was the beloved son of Dan and Jennifer Gilbert. Dan Gilbert is a prominent businessman and sports franchise owner who is best known for his ownership of the Cleveland Cavaliers. He is also the founder and chairman of Quicken Loans, Rock Ventures, and several other successful companies. Jennifer Gilbert is a philanthropist and community activist who has been actively involved in numerous charitable causes.

The Gilbert family has been a pillar of the Cleveland community for many years, and their contributions to the city and beyond have been immeasurable. Nick’s passing has been a tremendous loss for his family, but they have vowed to continue his legacy by supporting research into neurofibromatosis and advocating for those affected by rare diseases.

Nick Gilbert’s Siblings

Nick had one sibling, his brother Grant Gilbert. Grant is a brand expert who has worked with several high-profile clients and is set to take over from his father in running the family’s businesses. He and Nick grew up together and were known for their close bond. Grant has not yet commented publicly on his brother’s passing, but it is clear that he and his family are grieving deeply.

In Conclusion

Nick Gilbert’s passing has left a profound impact on those who knew him and the wider community. His legacy as a philanthropist, advocate for rare diseases, and inspiration to others will undoubtedly continue to live on. As we mourn his loss, we must also celebrate his life and the many ways in which he touched the lives of those around him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gilbert family during this difficult time.

