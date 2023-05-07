Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nick Gilbert’s Demise: Who Was He?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Nick Gilbert: A Tribute to a Life Cut Short

On May 6, 2023, the world lost a bright light when Nick Gilbert, son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, passed away at the young age of 26. Nick had been suffering from neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors on nerve tissues throughout the body, since birth. Despite his diagnosis, Nick lived his life to the fullest and left a lasting impact on those around him.

Who was Nick Gilbert?

Nick Gilbert was a young man from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, who captured the hearts of sports fans everywhere. He was known as the Cleveland Cavaliers’ good luck charm during many of their NBA Draft Lotteries. Nick began representing the team in 2011 and continued until 2013, before taking a break. He returned in 2018 and helped the Cavaliers land Collin Sexton as their No. 8 overall pick.

Nick’s signature bowties were also a part of his charm. In fact, the Cavaliers dedicated their 2022-2023 season to Gilbert by wearing a bowtie emblem on their jackets. Nick was a beloved member of the Cavaliers family, and his presence will be sorely missed.

What caused Nick Gilbert’s death?

Nick Gilbert passed away from neurofibromatosis, a rare genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerve tissues throughout the body. There is no known cure for the illness, and it can be life-threatening. Nick’s genetic disorder had progressed significantly, and he underwent multiple surgeries in 2022, some of which left him in the hospital for over a month. Despite his struggles, Nick remained positive and never lost his sense of humor or his love for life.

According to Nick’s obituary, he died peacefully in his home with his family by his side. He leaves behind his parents, Dan and Jennifer Gilbert, and his siblings, Grant, Nicklaus, and Brooke.

What is NF Forward?

In 2017, the Gilbert family launched NF Forward, a nonprofit organization that funds research and raises awareness for neurofibromatosis. The funding provided to NF Forward includes vision restoration and gene therapy. Nick’s mother, Jennifer, is the organization’s board member and president.

NF Forward holds an event every November called beNeFit, a gala that has raised over $55 million for NF research. The Gilbert family’s dedication to finding a cure for neurofibromatosis is a testament to Nick’s legacy and the impact he had on the world.

Remembering Nick Gilbert

Nick Gilbert’s passing was a shock to the sports world and beyond. He was a young man who touched the hearts of everyone he met. His infectious smile, positive attitude, and love for life were an inspiration to all who knew him.

The Cleveland Cavaliers released a statement expressing their condolences and honoring Nick’s memory: “Nick’s enthusiasm and positive energy were infectious, and his presence will be forever missed. We are heartbroken by his passing and extend our deepest sympathies to the Gilbert family during this difficult time.”

Nick Gilbert’s legacy will live on through the work of NF Forward and the impact he had on those who knew him. He was a true inspiration, and his memory will continue to inspire others for years to come. Rest in peace, Nick Gilbert.

