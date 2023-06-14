Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nick Kyrgios’ Wimbledon Loss Led to Suicidal Thoughts

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nick Kyrgios Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles and Self-Harm

In a recent episode of the Netflix documentary series Break Point, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios revealed his struggles with mental health, including suicidal thoughts and self-harm. Kyrgios shared that following his defeat to Rafael Nadal at the 2019 Wimbledon tournament, he wore a white sleeve to hide evidence of self-harm scars. He also spent time in a psychiatric hospital in London to address his mental health issues.

Kyrgios spoke openly about how he was drinking and abusing drugs, and how he hated the person he had become. He shared that the pressure of having all eyes on him and the expectations of others became too much to bear. He lost his relationship with his family and pushed away close friends. Kyrgios revealed that he was genuinely contemplating suicide, and that his wake-up call came when he saw his father crying on his bed.

The tennis star’s struggles with mental health are not uncommon. According to the World Health Organization, suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15-29 year olds globally. Depression and anxiety disorders are the most common mental disorders worldwide, and they often go untreated due to stigma and lack of access to mental health services.

Kyrgios’ story highlights the importance of seeking help for mental health issues and the need to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health. It is important to remember that seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, there are resources available to help.

New Zealanders can call Lifeline on 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP), the Suicide Crisis Helpline on 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO), or the Depression helpline on 0800 111 757 or text 4202. Youth services are also available at (06) 3555 906, Youthline at 0800 376 633 or text 234, and What’s Up at 0800 942 8787. In an emergency, call 111.

Kyrgios’ story also highlights the need for more support for athletes and their mental health. The pressure and expectations placed on athletes can be immense, and the public scrutiny of their every move can take a toll on their mental health. There is a growing movement to address mental health in sports, and many athletes are speaking out about their own struggles.

In conclusion, Nick Kyrgios’ story is a reminder that mental health struggles can affect anyone, regardless of their profession or status. It is important to seek help and support when needed, and to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health. As Kyrgios himself said, “It’s okay not to be okay.”

News Source : NZ Herald

Source Link :Tennis star Nick Kygrios contemplated suicide after Wimbledon loss/