Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nickie Nina’s Demise: What Happened?

Designer Aliya Nazir Aka Nickie of Duo Nickie Nina Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we share the shocking news of the passing of Aliya Nazir Aka Nickie, one half of the famous Pakistani fashion duo Nickie Nina. Aliya Nazir and Nabila Junaid were the first women designers in Pakistan to set an example for women in the fashion industry. Nickie Nina was an amazing personality and did great work in her life. Her sudden demise has left everyone shocked and devastated.

Nickie Nina’s Death Cause

According to reports, Aliya Nazir passed away suddenly at the age of 47. Her death news has been shared by her friend, Publisher Raheal Rao on Instagram. The cause of her death has not been revealed yet, leaving her loved ones and fans in shock and disbelief. Her family members have remained silent regarding her demise.

Aliya Nazir and Nabila Junaid owned a big fashion house and created history on the runway several times. Their fashion house is raved about worldwide, and several celebrities have starred in their collections. Their designs were loved by many, and they were an inspiration to everyone in the fashion industry.

Remembering Aliya Nazir Aka Nickie

Aliya Nazir Aka Nickie was a talented designer who made a significant impact on the fashion industry. Her legacy will continue to inspire and influence the fashion industry for years to come. She will be remembered for her creativity, talent, and passion for fashion.

We pray that God gives peace to her soul and strength to her family during this difficult time. She will be deeply missed, but her contributions to the fashion industry will never be forgotten.

Conclusion

The fashion industry has lost a talented designer with the passing of Aliya Nazir Aka Nickie. Her sudden demise has left everyone in shock and disbelief. We hope that her family finds the strength to cope with their loss, and her legacy continues to inspire and influence the fashion industry.

News Source : Rashmi Mathur

Source Link :How Nickie Nina Passed Away?/