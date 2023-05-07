Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nicola Wilson’s Horse Accident: False Death Rumors

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nicola Wilson Horse Accident: Death Hoax and Recovery Updates

The horse riding community was left in shock when European individual eventing champion, Nicola Wilson, fell from her horse during the Badminton Horse Trials on Saturday, May 7. Wilson, who hails from Northallerton, North Yorkshire, was competing with JL Dublin in the cross-country race when the accident occurred. She sustained severe spinal injuries and was rushed to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, where she remains in intensive care.

Nicola Wilson Horse Fall Accident- Death Hoax

Following news of her accident, rumors of Nicola Wilson’s death began to circulate on social media platforms. However, these were quickly debunked, and it was confirmed that Wilson was still alive but in critical condition.

According to a statement released by British Equestrian, Wilson suffered several spinal fractures. However, she did not require surgery. Despite her injuries, Wilson is breathing on her own and is even able to speak. She is expected to remain in intensive care for at least another week before being transferred to a spinal-specific unit closer to her home.

Where Is Nicola Wilson Now?

After spending several months in the spinal rehabilitation unit at The James Cook University Hospital, Nicola Wilson was finally able to return home to her family. However, her spinal injury has limited the range of motion in her arms, hands, and legs, making it necessary for her to relearn various tasks.

Despite the challenges ahead, Wilson remains optimistic and grateful for the support she has received from medical professionals and well-wishers. She continues to work hard at her rehabilitation, and her family is delighted to have her back home.

Nicola Wilson’s journey to recovery is ongoing, but with her unwavering determination and the support of her loved ones, she is sure to make a full recovery.

