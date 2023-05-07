Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nicola Wilson’s Horse Fall: Truth or Fiction? What Happened to Her?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nicola Wilson Horse Accident: The Truth Behind the Death Hoax

What Happened During the Badminton Horse Trials?

On May 7th, Nicola Wilson, the European individual eventing champion, fell from her horse, JL Dublin, during the cross-country portion of the Badminton Horse Trials. The accident caused severe spinal injuries, and Wilson was immediately transferred to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for urgent care.

Clarifying the Death Hoax

After the news of Nicola Wilson’s accident spread, various rumors started circulating on the internet, including a death hoax. However, we can confirm that Nicola Wilson is still alive and is currently receiving critical care in intensive care.

The British Equestrian released a statement on May 10th stating that Wilson had sustained several spinal fractures but did not require surgery. She is expected to remain in Southmead Hospital for at least a week before possibly being moved to a spinal-specific unit closer to her home in North Yorkshire.

Recovery and Rehabilitation

After four and a half months of intensive rehabilitation, Nicola Wilson was released from the spinal rehabilitation unit at The James Cook University Hospital and returned home to her family. While her spinal injuries have limited the range of motion in her arms, hands, and legs, she remains optimistic and determined to relearn various tasks.

Nicola continues to express her gratitude for the support she received from the James Cook and Southmead Hospital employees, whom she refers to as her “newfound family.”

Conclusion

The truth behind the Nicola Wilson horse accident and death hoax is that Wilson is still alive and receiving critical care in intensive care. We wish her a speedy recovery and the best of luck in her rehabilitation journey.

