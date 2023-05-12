Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nicole Buswell’s Passing Mourned by Family and Friends in Bangor, ME

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nicole Buswell Obituary: Remembering A Courageous Fighter

The world lost a kind and loving person when Nicole Buswell passed away. Her family and friends are mourning her loss, but they take solace in the fact that she is now one of God’s heavenly angels. Nicole was born on February 3, 1983, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and she was a feisty little girl from the moment she came into this world.

A Courageous Battle

Nicole fought an extremely aggressive form of cancer that affected both her esophagus and stomach. Despite the odds, she faced the challenge with great courage and bravery. In the end, her physical body couldn’t keep up, but cancer did not take Nikki. She is now resting in her heavenly home, surrounded by the love of her family and God.

A Life Well-Lived

Nicole was a kind and loving person who had a wicked sense of humor. She was a fantastic friend to many, an outstanding baker and cook, and a kickass softball player. She also loved to crochet beautiful baby blankets for her friends and family. As she grew up, she became a stunning lady and had two beautiful children with the love of her life, Nate. She was the apple of his eye, the love of her parents’ lives, and a good friend to many.

Family Left Behind

Nicole is survived by her mother, Danette Terlecki; stepfather, Joseph Terlecki; father, Harry Kehren; stepmother, Cindy Kehren; bonus mother, Mary Rethage; “Aunt” Kyle (Oma) Burkhart; her big brother, Brian “Bubbs” Kehren; sister, Stacy Kehren; brothers, Joey (Becky) Terlecki, Dan (Chrissy) Terlecki, Bill Thompson, and Dave (Cheyenne) Thompson.

Forever In Our Hearts

Nicole will be missed terribly by everyone who knew her. She touched so many lives with her kindness and love, and her memory will live on forever. Her family and friends will never forget the void left by her passing, but they will take comfort in the fact that she is now at peace. Rest in peace, Nicole Buswell – you will always be remembered.

