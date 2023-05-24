Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nicole Jonutz’s Demise and Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Shirley Ann Nelson: A Life Well-Lived

Shirley Ann Nelson, née Heitman, passed away on October 27, 2020, at the age of 84, surrounded by her loving family. Shirley, affectionately known as “Grandma Shirley,” was a remarkable woman who touched the lives of everyone she met. Her legacy is one of kindness, love, and dedication to her family, her community, and her passions.

A Life of Love and Dedication

Shirley was an outstanding wife, mother, and grandmother, who developed unique and special relationships with all family members. She and her husband, William J. Nelson, shared a bond built on family and faith, which formed the foundation of their 64-year marriage. Together, they raised seven children with love and dedication: Ken (Karen), Bill, Tom (Annie), Jim (Marcy), Rick (Maggie), Lori (Armando), and Tee Tom (Opheus).

Shirley’s amazing legacy also includes 19 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, all of whom she cherished deeply. Her love and devotion to her family were evident in everything she did, from the cookies and bread she baked to the enthusiasm she showed for every holiday, life event, and special occasion.

A Passionate Dog Lover and Sports Enthusiast

Shirley was a woman of many passions. She was a passionate dog lover and sports enthusiast, who never missed a Bears or Cubs game, or a chance to wow her Sox-loving offspring with her cheeky sense of humor. Her competitive spirit and love of sports were an inspiration to her family, who inherited her passion for competition and her love of the game.

A Lasting Legacy

Shirley’s kindness is timeless and immeasurable, and her legacy will live on through her family and the countless lives she touched. She is survived by her brothers Steve and Bobbi (Marian) Hetman, sister Teresa (Bob) Terry, and brother-in-law Dan Nesper, along with many cherished cousins, godchildren, nieces, and nephew.

A private funeral was held on November 14, 2020, at the Church of Our Lady in Clarendon Hill, Illinois. Shirley’s celebration of life will be held next spring. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Equestrian Connection, a cause that was close to Shirley’s heart. Donations can be made through the company website at equestrianconnection.org, and please mention that your donation is in honor of Shirley Ann Nelson.

A Life Well-Lived

Shirley Ann Nelson was a remarkable woman who lived life to the fullest. Her kindness, love, and dedication to her family and community will be remembered and cherished for years to come. Rest in peace, Grandma Shirley.

