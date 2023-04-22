Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nigel Mendes’s Cause of Death, Obituary, and Funeral

Nigel Mendes’ cause of death, obituary, and funeral details have been announced.

Beloved Auto Mechanic and Secondary School Teacher Nigel Mendes Dies in Tragic Car Accident

A tragic car accident has claimed the life of Nigel Mendes, a beloved auto mechanic and secondary school teacher. The incident occurred on the M2 Ring Road in Debe, just meters away from where another fatal crash happened two months ago. In February, immigration officer Selwyn Khan died at the same spot when his Mitsubishi Canter van was hit head-on by a trailer.

Mendes, who was employed at Siparia West Secondary School, was on his way to pick up his son from school when the incident happened. His vehicle, a Nissan-14, was found overturned and partially submerged in a drain on the northern side of the roadway. Mendes was the only occupant and was found under the vehicle. Unfortunately, he had no vital signs.

Mendes was known for his passion for cars and his skill as a mechanic. He had previously worked at the Fyzabad Composite Secondary School and was a father of two. Mendes’ family spoke to the Express and described how much he loved his job, and how all the jacked-up vehicles, parts, tires, and tools in their garage were his work.

One of Mendes’ sisters spoke to the press and suggested that the authorities should take action to prevent further accidents. She also wept as she spoke about her brother’s love for cars and how he was an excellent mechanic.

The La Romaine Police post found the wreckage at around 3.20 p.m. Officers Dass and Ramkhalawan checked and found Mendes under the vehicle. The EHS paramedics responded, but unfortunately, he had no vital signs. The body was examined by a district medical officer and taken to the San Fernando mortuary. The vehicle was wrecked and lodged at the San Fernando police station.

The police are unsure about the exact time of the incident and are requesting anyone who witnessed it to come forward.

The roadside memorial erected for Selwyn Khan is a tragic reminder of the dangers of driving on the M2 Ring Road in Debe. The authorities must take action to ensure that no more lives are lost on this dangerous stretch of road. Nigel Mendes was a beloved member of his community, and his loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him. May he rest in peace.