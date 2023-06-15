Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nigeria ferry accident death toll reaches 106

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Death toll in Nigeria riverboat accident rises to 106

The death toll from a riverboat accident in Nigeria has risen to 106 as rescuers search for more survivors, police said on Wednesday. A boat carrying about 250 passengers traveling to a wedding capsized in the early hours of Monday in north-central Kwara state. The accident was the latest boat tragedy in Nigeria, where river transportation is a common mode of travel but safety regulations are often ignored.

The accident

The boat was carrying passengers from a local community to a wedding ceremony across the river. The boat reportedly capsized due to overloading and poor maintenance. The passengers were mostly women and children, many of whom were not wearing life jackets.

The accident occurred in a remote area of Kwara state, making it difficult for rescuers to reach the scene quickly. However, local fishermen and divers were able to rescue some passengers and recover several bodies from the river.

Previous boat tragedies in Nigeria

The latest accident is not the first of its kind in Nigeria. The country has experienced several boat tragedies in recent years due to lax safety regulations and poor maintenance of boats.

In 2018, at least 100 people were killed when a boat capsized on Lake Victoria in Tanzania. The boat was overcrowded and did not have enough life jackets for the passengers.

In 2016, a boat carrying 162 passengers and crew members capsized in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria. Only a few passengers survived the accident. The boat was overloaded and did not have enough life jackets or safety equipment.

In 2012, at least 36 people were killed when a boat capsized on the River Niger in Nigeria. The boat was overloaded and had no safety equipment.

Improving safety regulations

The Nigerian government has been criticized for not doing enough to improve safety regulations for river transportation. However, the government has taken steps to address the issue in recent years.

In 2018, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) announced plans to enforce safety regulations for boats and ferries operating on Nigeria’s waterways. The agency also said it would set up emergency response centers along the country’s waterways to respond to accidents and disasters.

In 2019, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) launched an initiative to improve safety standards for boats and ferries. The agency said it would work with boat operators to ensure compliance with safety regulations and provide training for boat crews.

Conclusion

The latest riverboat accident in Nigeria is a tragic reminder of the need for improved safety regulations for river transportation. The Nigerian government must take more proactive measures to ensure that boats and ferries are safe for passengers, including enforcing safety regulations, providing training for boat crews, and setting up emergency response centers along the country’s waterways.

It is also the responsibility of boat and ferry operators to ensure that their vessels are properly maintained and that passengers are provided with life jackets and other safety equipment. Failure to comply with safety regulations should result in stiff penalties and legal action.

Ultimately, the safety of passengers should be the top priority for all stakeholders involved in river transportation in Nigeria. Only then can we hope to prevent future tragedies like the one that occurred in Kwara state.

