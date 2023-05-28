Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nigerian football coach Ismaila Mabo’s death mourned

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary International Chief and Super Falcons Head Coach Ismaila Mabo Passes Away at 78

It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing of Ismaila Mabo, the highly respected International Chief of Nigeria and former head coach of the Super Falcons. Ismaila Mabo passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, at the age of 78. His death has left many in a state of sadness, with tributes and condolences pouring in on social media.

Cause of Death

Although the cause of Ismaila Mabo’s death has not been officially disclosed, it has been reported that he died after a short illness. Given his age, it is possible that age-related ailments may have contributed to his passing.

A Tribute to Ismaila Mabo

Ismaila Mabo, also known as Alhaji Isma’ila Mabo, was born on July 15, 1944. He rose to fame as the head coach of the Super Falcons from 1999 to 2002. He also led Nigeria’s women’s national team at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 1999, the Summer Olympics in 2000 and 2004, and took the team to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup.

After hearing of Ismaila Mabo’s passing, many notable personalities paid tribute to him. Former NFA Secretary General Ahmed Sani Toro expressed his condolences and kept his family in his prayers, while Yeriman Toro prayed that Allah grant him eternal rest. Nze Ed Emeka Keazo also paid tribute, calling Ismaila Mabo a legendary captain of Jos’ Mighty Jets FC.

Final Thoughts

The passing of Ismaila Mabo is a great loss to the football community in Nigeria and beyond. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends, and all those who are mourning his loss. May his soul rest in peace.

1) Ismaila Mabo biography

2) Ismaila Mabo cause of death

3) Nigerian football coach death

4) Ismaila Mabo career highlights

5) Tributes to Ismaila Mabo

News Source : Vo Truong Toan High School

Source Link :Who was Ismaila Mabo and how did she die? Nigerian football community mourns coach’s death/