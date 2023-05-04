Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nigerian girls burnt alive by Burkina Faso boyfriends

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy struck in Burkina Faso on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, as two Nigerian girls were burnt to death by their boyfriends. The incident has sent shockwaves through the Nigerian community in Burkina Faso and beyond.

The girls, whose identities are yet to be revealed, had reportedly come to Burkina Faso to engage in prostitution, a practice that has become rampant among Nigerian girls in the West African region. According to a Catholic Missionary seminarian who disclosed the incident on Twitter, one of the girls, who was just 17 years old, had been bleeding since the incident occurred.

The seminarian also revealed that some Nigerian men and women are involved in the trafficking of young girls from Nigeria to Burkina Faso for prostitution. He alleged that one of the girls’ mothers sold her out to another woman for “runs” in Burkina Faso. The seminarian vowed to reveal the identities of the girls on Friday as the person who took photos of their bodies was sent to the Nigerian embassy in Ouagadougou.

The news of the girls’ death has sparked outrage among Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora. Many have taken to social media to express their anger and sadness over the incident. Some have called for justice for the girls, while others have condemned the practice of trafficking young girls for prostitution.

The incident is a tragic reminder of the dangers faced by young girls who are lured into prostitution in foreign countries. It also highlights the urgent need for governments and organizations to take action to combat human trafficking and provide support for victims.

Human trafficking is a global problem that affects millions of people, particularly women and children. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), human trafficking is the second-largest criminal industry in the world, after drug trafficking. It is estimated that around 25 million people worldwide are victims of human trafficking, with women and girls accounting for 71% of all trafficking victims.

Nigeria is one of the countries that are most affected by human trafficking. The country is a source, transit, and destination country for human trafficking, with women and girls being the most vulnerable. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), an estimated 80% of Nigerian girls arriving in Italy by sea may be victims of trafficking for sexual exploitation.

The Nigerian government has taken steps to combat human trafficking, including the establishment of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in 2003. However, the problem remains widespread, and more needs to be done to address the root causes of trafficking and provide support for victims.

One of the key drivers of human trafficking is poverty. Many young girls from poor families are lured into prostitution with promises of a better life and financial rewards. To combat trafficking, there is a need to address the root causes of poverty and provide opportunities for education and employment.

In addition, there is a need for stronger laws and enforcement mechanisms to deter traffickers and hold them accountable for their crimes. Governments need to work together to strengthen border controls, identify and rescue victims of trafficking, and prosecute traffickers.

Organizations and individuals can also play a role in combating trafficking. This includes raising awareness about the dangers of trafficking, supporting anti-trafficking initiatives, and providing support for victims.

The tragic death of the two Nigerian girls in Burkina Faso is a wake-up call for all stakeholders to take action to combat human trafficking and protect the rights of vulnerable women and children. It is time to put an end to this heinous crime and ensure that all individuals have the opportunity to live a life free from exploitation and abuse.

