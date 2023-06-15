Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nigeria’s Tallest Man Passes Away After Surgery Complications

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nigerian Tallest Man Afeez Agoro Oladimeji Passes Away After Prolonged Sickness

The news of the demise of Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, the second tallest human in West Africa, has left the nation in a state of shock. The 48-year-old had been suffering from prolonged sickness for months and had undergone hip surgery in May after seeking help on social media.

A Life Phenomenon & Unique

Agoro had captured the attention and admiration of many Nigerians due to his towering height of 7 feet and 4 inches. He was a familiar sight to those living in Akoka, Lagos, where he resided. Despite his unusual physical appearance, Agoro was known for his friendly and playful nature, which endeared him to many.

One of his fans wrote, “I remembered the first time I saw Agoro Afeez Oladimeji about 30 years ago thereabout in Solanke street in Akoka. I was scared, shocked, and at the same time, l was intrigued, marvel at this human who is so different from the rest of us. Subsequently, l became used to seeing him and accepting his uniqueness. There is something beautiful about him, very playful, friendly and jovial, you just have to love Agoro Afeez Oladimeji. I’m happy he was recognized and celebrated. He left us with beautiful memories.”

A Cry for Help

In May, Agoro had taken to social media to cry out for help, saying he needed to undergo hip surgery due to the pain he was experiencing. He also appealed to Nigerians to come to his aid, as he couldn’t afford the cost of the surgery.

Many Nigerians had responded to his cry for help, and he was able to undergo the surgery. However, he had continued to suffer complications from the surgery, which led to his being rushed to Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) yesterday evening.

The End of a Unique Life

Despite the best efforts of the medical team at LUTH, Agoro passed away around 7:30 pm last night. His friend, Jide Ojo-Olusola, who had been checking on him regularly, expressed his sadness at the news. “I reached out to check on him as usual yesterday only to be told by someone who picked his call that he had been rushed to LUTH due to complications,” he said. “But unfortunately, this morning I was informed he died around 7:30 pm last night.”

Agoro’s passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew him and admired him. His unique life and personality will be remembered fondly by many Nigerians. We hope that he has found peace and comfort in the arms of his maker.

News Source : KossyDerrickEnt

Source Link :Nigeria Tallest Man, Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, died from prolonged sickness and complications from waist surgery/