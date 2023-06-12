Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nilgai Fatality in Road Collision near Dhanodi Pipa

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nilgai Death: Tragic Collision Near Dhanodi

Arvi (S. No.). A high speed vehicle hit a nilgai crossing the road, in which the nilgai died. The accident happened near Dhanodi. During the summer, wildlife turns towards the fields and villages in search of water, in such a situation, they become victims of the accident. Is.

Farmer Reports the Accident

The farmer who witnessed the accident informed the forest department about the nilgai’s death. The workers immediately rushed to the spot and tried to save the animal, but it was too late.

Efforts to Save the Nilgai

Wildlife enthusiasts including Shubham Jagtap, Akash Thackeray, Sanket Vanaskar, Rupesh Books, along with Arvi’s forest range officer Nitin Jadhav, personnel Praveen Tabakhe, DM Dhurve, were present at the scene. They tried to revive the nilgai, but their efforts went in vain.

Wildlife in Danger During Summer

During the summer, wildlife turns towards fields and villages in search of water. In such situations, they become victims of accidents, just like the unfortunate nilgai that died in the collision near Dhanodi.

The Importance of Wildlife Conservation

The death of the nilgai is a tragic reminder of the importance of wildlife conservation. As human activities continue to encroach on wildlife habitats, it is our responsibility to ensure that these animals are protected and preserved for future generations to enjoy.

Conclusion

The loss of the nilgai is a sad incident that highlights the need for more awareness and action towards wildlife conservation. Let us all work towards creating a world where animals and humans can coexist peacefully and harmoniously.

