Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nine killed in El Salvador stadium crush

Tragedy Strikes at El Salvador Football Match: Nine Dead and Dozens Injured

Introduction

A football match in El Salvador turned into a tragedy on Saturday when nine fans lost their lives and dozens of others were injured. The incident occurred during the Primera Division play-off quarter-final second leg between Alianza and FAS at the Cuscatlan Stadium in the country’s capital.

The Aftermath

The match was suspended, and the National Civil Police confirmed in a preliminary report posted on Twitter that seven men and two women had died. The police, along with the Republic’s attorney general’s office, will work together to hold those responsible for the disaster accountable. The attorney general, Rodolfo Delgado, tweeted that an exhaustive investigation would be conducted to deduce responsibilities, and the El Salvador president, Nayib Bukele, promised that whoever the culprits are, they will not go unpunished.

The Investigation

El Salvador’s health minister, Francisco Alabi, stated that they were taking care of around 90 people who were injured during the incident. The patients, including women, men, and minors, have mostly been treated for multiple injuries. The majority of them are in a stable condition, and there have been no reports of deaths from hospitals.

The Football Federation’s Response

The Salvadoran Soccer Federation suspended all national level football matches on Sunday in response to the tragedy.

The Video Footage

Video footage of the match on YouTube shows the game being suspended after panic broke out in one of the stands, and the injured were later seen being carried away by emergency services on stretchers.

Conclusion

The tragedy that occurred during the football match in El Salvador is a stark reminder of the importance of safety measures in sporting events. It is essential to investigate the incident thoroughly to prevent such occurrences from happening in the future. Our thoughts go out to the families and friends of those who lost their lives and those who were injured during the match.

News Source : Planet Sport writer

Source Link :Authorities investigate El Salvador stadium crush with at least nine people dead/