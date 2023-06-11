Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nishank Garg’s Death by Bullet Injury in Scuffle with Wife to be Resolved Soon

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Shocking incident: BJP leader Nishank Garg shot dead in his home

Meerut News: The news of the death of BJP leader Nishank Garg spread like wildfire when his body was found with a bullet wound on Saturday morning at his home. The police have not officially disclosed the details of the incident yet.

Police investigation reveals Nishank Garg was shot during a domestic dispute with his wife

The police are close to solving the mystery surrounding the death of BJP leader Nishank Garg. The investigation has revealed that Nishank was shot during a physical altercation with his wife, Sonia. However, the police have not officially disclosed the details of the incident yet. According to the evidence gathered by the police, Nishank was involved in abusive behavior towards his wife.

It should be noted that Nishank Garg was a resident of Govindpuri Colony in Kankarkhera. He resided with his wife Sonia and two children, a son named Vidhan (7) and a daughter named Kashvi (5). On Friday night, Nishank had a dispute with his wife. At around 3 am, Sonia took the children and left for her parents’ house in Ashokpuri. When she returned in the morning, she found Nishank’s body lying on the bed with a bullet wound.

Initially, Sonia claimed that her husband had committed suicide. However, under pressure from the police, she revealed that Nishank had threatened her with a gun during the physical altercation. In a state of fear, she took the children and left for her parents’ house.

Police investigation reveals evidence of abuse

After questioning Sonia, the police sent her to the Asha Jyoti Kendra. Sources have revealed that the police found several videos on Nishank’s phone in which he was involved in abusive behavior towards his wife and was seen in a state of undress. The videos also include one in which Nishank is seen cutting Sonia’s hair. The police have ordered a forensic examination of the videos and have requested data recovery from the phone.

According to sources, Nishank had married Sonia in a love marriage. However, due to her being from the Prajapati community, her relatives were not happy with the marriage. The abuse had been ongoing for a while, with Nishank often being drunk and physically assaulting his wife.

Conclusion

The death of BJP leader Nishank Garg has shocked the local community. The revelation of abuse towards his wife has caused a stir among the public. The police have promised to bring the culprit to justice and are continuing their investigation. The incident serves as a reminder that domestic abuse is a serious issue that should not be taken lightly.

