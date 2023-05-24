Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Nitesh Pandey, Actor, Found Dead in Igatpuri”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Death of Actor Nitesh Pandey in Nashik’s Igatpuri Town

Nashik district was left in shock after the news of the sudden death of popular actor Nitesh Pandey broke out. He was found dead in a hotel in Igatpuri town, where he had checked in on Tuesday morning. The Nashik rural police confirmed the news and said that the cause of death will be known only after the postmortem report comes out.

The police inspector of Igatpuri police station, Raju Surve, told TOI that the hotel staff had contacted the local police after Pandey did not come out of his room. The police team went to the hotel and found him dead after opening his room at 2:00 am on Wednesday. Pandey’s body was sent to Nashik Civil Hospital for postmortem, and the police are waiting for the report to determine the cause of his sudden death.

Nitesh Pandey was not just an actor but also a scriptwriter for TV serials, as per the initial feedback the local police received. They are trying to gather more details on his visit to Igatpuri where he had come to write a script either for a movie or a TV serial.

The news of Nitesh Pandey’s death has left his fans and the entertainment industry in shock. He was a well-known actor who had worked in several popular TV shows and movies. He had a huge fan following who loved his performances and acting skills.

Nashik district has lost a talented actor and a creative mind who contributed to the entertainment industry with his work. His sudden death has left a void that cannot be filled, and his fans and family are mourning the loss of a great talent.

The police are investigating the matter and trying to gather more information on the circumstances that led to Nitesh Pandey’s death. The cause of his death will be determined only after the postmortem report comes out, and until then, speculations should be avoided.

The entertainment industry has lost several talented actors in the past few years, and Nitesh Pandey’s death is a reminder of how unpredictable life can be. It is essential to take care of our mental and physical health and seek help when needed. The entertainment industry can be demanding, and it is crucial to prioritize our well-being above everything else.

Nitesh Pandey’s death is a loss to the entertainment industry and his fans. He will be remembered for his contributions to the industry and his talent as an actor and scriptwriter. The authorities must investigate the matter thoroughly and bring clarity to the cause of his sudden death.

In conclusion, the sudden death of actor Nitesh Pandey has left Nashik district in shock. The police are investigating the matter, and the cause of his death will be determined after the postmortem report comes out. The entertainment industry has lost a talented actor and a creative mind, and his fans and family are mourning the loss of a great talent. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Santosh Sonawane

Source Link :Actor Nitesh Pandey found dead at Igatpuri/