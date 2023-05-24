Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nitesh Pandey of ‘Anupamaa’ fame passes due to cardiac arrest

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

TV Actor Nitesh Pandey Passes Away at 51

The television industry is mourning the loss of actor Nitesh Pandey, who passed away on Wednesday morning. The actor, who was 51 years old, was known for his roles in popular films like ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’. Pandey was shooting for his latest project in Igatpuri when he suffered a heart attack and passed away.

The news was confirmed by producer Siddharth Nagar, who said, “He had gone to Igatpuri for a shoot yesterday morning and late at night, around 1.30 am, he suffered a heart attack. The news is true. I am shocked. We had spoken a few days ago and how did this happen suddenly?”

Pandey’s co-star from the TV show ‘Anupamaa’, Roshan Rana, said that the actor had suffered a heart attack. The actor’s last rites will be performed in Mumbai. Pandey is survived by his wife Arpita and a son.

The film industry has also expressed its condolences over the actor’s sudden demise. Producer Hansal Mehta said, “The film industry has lost three young actors in the past few days. May their souls rest in peace. This is such a heartless time. Our condolences and prayers for their grieving families.”

Producer Ashok Pandit also paid tribute to the actor, saying, “He was a fantastic actor and a fun-loving person. His death is a big loss for the film and television industry. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace.”

Pandey’s sudden death has left his fans and colleagues in shock. The actor was known for his versatile performances and had made a mark in the industry with his work in films and television shows.

The entertainment industry has been hit hard by the sudden deaths of several young actors in the past few days. The loss of such talented individuals is a huge loss for the industry and a reminder of the fragility of life. Pandey’s death is a reminder to cherish the moments we have with our loved ones and to live life to the fullest.

