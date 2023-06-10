Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nitesh Pandey: Reason for death explored as Anupamaa actor dies at 51

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Indian Television Actor Nitesh Pandey Passes Away at 51

On Wednesday morning, people woke up to the tragic news of the death of Nitesh Pandey. The well-known Indian television actor had passed away on May 24, 2023. He was best known for appearing on the popular TV show Anupamaa, where he played the role of Dheeraj Kapoor.

Cause of Death

As the actor passed away unexpectedly and prematurely, his cause of death has been a hot topic in the town. Sources have claimed that Nitesh Pandey died due to cardiac arrest. He reportedly breathed his last at the age of 51.

News of Nitesh Pandey’s death emerged after the disappearance of Vaibhavi Upadhyay and Aditya Singh Rajput. Sources have claimed that he was in Igatpuri, Mumbai, when he suffered a fatal heart attack.

Career and Achievements

Nitesh Pandey started his acting career with plays in 1990. He used to act in plays in the early days of his career. In 1995, he acted in the movie Texas. After getting a break in the industry, he went on to act in various series like Astitva… Ek Prem Kahani, Saaya, Apani Apani, Durgesh Nandini, and Justajoo. Furthermore, Nitesh Pandey has also appeared in movies like Badhaai Do and Om Shanti Om.

Kushal Awatarsing expressed his condolences by saying that Nitesh Pandey’s presence on the big screen was more than just entertainment. He had an uncanny ability to connect with the audience, effortlessly bringing characters to life and making us laugh, cry and feel every emotion deeply. His performances were a testament to his dedication and passion for his craft, and he will always be remembered for his remarkable talent.

The sudden demise of Nitesh Pandey has left the entertainment industry and his fans in shock. He will always be remembered for his remarkable contributions to Indian television and cinema.

