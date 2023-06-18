Dead – Death – Obituary News : NJ mystery writer Carol Higgins Clark dies at 66

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Carol Higgins Clark: A Legacy of Mystery Writing and Acting

On June 12, 2023, the literary world lost a beloved figure as Carol Higgins Clark, a popular mystery writer from Bergen County, passed away at the age of 66. The cause of her death was appendix cancer, which she had battled for three years. Her obituary noted that Clark was the author of more than a dozen books, following in the footsteps of her mother, the famed mystery author Mary Higgins Clark.

A Life in Writing and Acting

Clark began her life in writing by typing out her mother’s manuscripts, and went on to co-write several novels with her. She was best known for her Regan Reilly series, which featured a private eye with “panache and great legs,” as one of her book jacket’s said. But she was also an actress who appeared on stage and television and as an audio book narrator.

Clark was raised in Washington Township and was a graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy, a Bergen County all-girls Catholic school and Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts. She also studied acting at the Beverly Hills Playhouse. Her first book, “Decked,” was published in 1992.

A Legacy in New Jersey

In 2016, Clark was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, making her the first second-generation inductee: Her mother, whose novels sold millions of copies, joined the hall in 2011.

In her acceptance speech, Carol Higgins Clark gave nod to her heritage both as an Irish-American and a Garden State native. She said she been told it helps to be Irish to be a storyteller. “I say it helps to be from New Jersey.”

Clark’s legacy lives on through her siblings Marilyn, Warren, and David. Her father, also Warren, died in 1964 and her mother and a sister, Patricia, died in 2020.

A Final Farewell

A wake will be held on Monday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Ave., New York City. A Funeral Mass will be Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of St. Vincent Ferrer, 869 Lexington Ave., New York City.

Carol Higgins Clark will be remembered as a talented writer and actress who brought joy and entertainment to countless readers and viewers. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of writers and artists.

News Source : Riley Yates | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Source Link :Famed N.J. mystery writer Carol Higgins Clark dies at 66/