Dead – Death – Obituary News : NJ officer dies 2 months after struggle with suspect

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

New Jersey Police Officer Robert Shisler Dies Two Months After Being Shot During Struggle with Suspect

The state of New Jersey is mourning the loss of one of its own after police officer Robert Shisler passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021. The 27-year-old officer died as a result of injuries sustained during a struggle with a suspect two months prior.

Shisler “paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” said Police Chief Joseph Smith in a press release. The young officer was rushed to the hospital on March 10 after exchanging gunfire with armed suspect Mitchell Negron. Shisler managed to fatally shoot Negron, but he himself was critically injured.

The incident occurred when Shisler tried to stop Negron, who was walking at the time. Negron ran from the officer, but was eventually caught. A .38 special revolver belonging to Negron was recovered at the scene.

Shisler was born and raised in Deptford, New Jersey, and lived there until his tragic death. The community rallied around him during his hospital stay, with local students writing get-well letters and various events held to raise funds for his hospital bills.

The police department also encouraged residents to donate blood and take first-aid courses on behalf of Shisler. A social media campaign dubbed #shislerstrong showed support for the young officer.

However, despite all efforts, Shisler’s injuries were too severe, and he passed away on May 9. His grandmother, Ethel Hawkins, thanked the community for their love and prayers in a Facebook post.

“Thank you so very much for your prayers and love,” she wrote. “We appreciate each and every prayer for him and our family.”

Shisler’s patrol car was parked outside the town municipal building on Sunday night with flowers and a thin blue line flag draped over the windshield. The shooting, and what prompted it, remains under investigation by the state Attorney General’s office.

Officer Shisler will always be remembered for his dedication and commitment to the residents of Deptford, said Police Chief Joseph Smith. “He will be sorely missed, but never forgotten.”

The passing of Officer Shisler serves as a reminder of the risks that law enforcement officers face every day. It is a reminder to appreciate and support those who put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :New Jersey police officer dies 2 months after being shot in struggle with suspect/