The sudden death of police officer Bobby Shisler has left the community of Deptford, New Jersey, mourning. Shisler, who was shot while stopping a pedestrian on Delsea Drive on March 10, passed away on Sunday nearly two months after the incident. The tragic news has sent shockwaves throughout the community, with law enforcement agencies holding a procession in his honor.

During the procession, police officers stood side by side as a sea of red and blue lights made its way to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, where Shisler passed away on Sunday. Police chaplain Scott Borsky, who often visited Shisler and his relatives while he was receiving treatment at Cooper Hospital before moving to Penn last week, offered prayers and condolences to the family.

Borsky expressed his sorrow, stating that Shisler would never be forgotten. “Some people have a mission and purpose in life, and Bobby’s mission was to keep us safe, keep us safe,” he said. The procession ended at the Philadelphia Police Department, where officers and family members embraced as they watched Shisler’s body being carried to the medical examiner’s office.

Shisler was born and raised in the community he served. He was a beloved member of the police force who was known for his dedication and commitment to keeping his community safe. His death has led to a moment of unity, with the community coming together to mourn and honor his memory.

“There’s a term they came up with Deptford strong, Shisler strong, and his family can hold on to that,” said Borsky. The force of his legacy can be felt from South Jersey to Philadelphia. Shisler’s funeral arrangements have yet to be released.

The loss of Officer Shisler is a reminder of the sacrifices that police officers make every day to keep their communities safe. It is a testament to their bravery and dedication to their calling. The community of Deptford will never forget the sacrifice that Officer Shisler made, and his memory will live on as a reminder of the importance of the work that police officers do.

Marcella Baietto, a bilingual reporter at CBS3 Eyewitness News, reports that the community is in mourning over the loss of Officer Shisler. Baietto, who is originally from Phoenix, Arizona, but considers El Salvador her second home because much of her family still lives there, has been covering the story since the news of Shisler’s passing broke.

As the community continues to mourn, it is important to remember the sacrifice that Officer Shisler made. His legacy will live on as a reminder of the bravery and dedication of police officers across the country. We honor his memory and the sacrifices that he made to keep his community safe.

