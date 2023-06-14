Dead – Death – Obituary News : No Country for Old Men Author Cormac McCarthy Passes Away at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cormac McCarthy, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Novelist, Dies at 89

Cormac McCarthy, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist known for his dense and brittle prose, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 89. He was the author of acclaimed works such as “The Road,” “Blood Meridian,” and “All the Pretty Horses.”

Publisher Alfred A. Knopf, a Penguin Random House imprint, confirmed that McCarthy died of natural causes at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. His work explored themes of violence and bleakness, often set in rural and desert landscapes. His writing style, compared to that of William Faulkner, was expansive and Old Testament-like.

McCarthy’s career spanned over 60 years, during which he received numerous awards and honors for his contributions to literature. Despite his success, he was rarely seen in the public eye and seldom gave interviews.

Early Life and Career

Cormac McCarthy was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, and raised in the southern Appalachians. His first novel, “The Orchard Keeper,” was published in 1965 by Random House. It was edited by Albert Erskine, who was William Faulkner’s longtime editor. His other works include “Outer Dark,” “Child of God,” “Suttree,” and “Blood Meridian.”

McCarthy’s breakthrough came in 1992 with the publication of “All the Pretty Horses,” which won a National Book Award. Over the next 15 years, he went on to win a Pulitzer Prize and was a guest on Oprah Winfrey’s show. His novel “No Country for Old Men” was adapted into an Oscar-winning movie by the Coen brothers.

“The Road” and Literary Legacy

“The Road,” McCarthy’s acclaimed novel about a father and son wandering through a post-apocalyptic landscape, won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 2007. It was also selected by Oprah Winfrey for her book club. McCarthy dedicated the book to his son, John Francis, and wrote that having a child as an older man “forces the world on you, and I think it’s a good thing.”

After “The Road,” McCarthy’s career seemed to slow down, and it was presumed that he had retired from writing. However, in 2022, Knopf announced that it would release two connected novels that McCarthy had referred to in the past: “The Passenger” and “Stella Maris.”

McCarthy’s impact on literature was profound, and his works will continue to be read for generations to come. His writing explored the depths of human nature, depicting characters who were unable to escape their predetermined fates. McCarthy’s themes, while often bleak, were also deeply moving and thought-provoking.

Final Thoughts

Cormac McCarthy was a literary giant whose body of work will continue to inspire and move readers for years to come. His writing style was unique and his themes were both bleak and beautiful. His passing is a loss for the literary community, but his legacy will live on through his works.

News Source : AP

Source Link :Cormac McCarthy, author of No Country for Old Men, dies at 89/