Dead – Death – Obituary News : No evidence of caste-based harassment in IIT Bombay suicide case: Court

IIT-Bombay student Arman Khatri granted bail in suicide case

A special court has granted bail to Arman Khatri, an IIT-Bombay student, who was arrested on charges of abetment of suicide and criminal intimidation in the case of fellow student Darshan Solanki’s death. Solanki allegedly jumped off the eighth floor of his hostel building on the IIT Bombay campus in Powai on February 12.

Court finds no evidence of caste-based discrimination

The court’s detailed order, made available on Wednesday, stated that there was no evidence to show that Khatri had harassed Solanki on the grounds of caste discrimination or instigated him to die by suicide. The court also said that the allegations in the suicide note were not sufficient to conclude that Khatri abetted Solanki’s death by suicide.

Khatri’s lawyer argues lack of evidence

Khatri’s lawyer, Dinesh Gupta, had submitted that there was no evidence to show that his client had discriminated against Solanki on the basis of his caste or instigated him to die by suicide. Gupta had also submitted that Khatri was a student and his exams were ongoing. The court agreed with the contention and said there was no justified ground to order Khatri’s further detention.

Solanki’s family alleges caste-based discrimination

Solanki’s family, including his father, Ramesh, had sought a probe into the death claiming their son had faced caste-based discrimination at the institute. In a letter written to the SIT in April, Ramesh had said it was concerning that the police had ruled out caste discrimination on finding a handwritten note naming one student. However, the court found no evidence to support these claims.

Conclusion

The case highlights the importance of thorough investigation and evidence-based decision making in cases of suicide and discrimination. While it is important to take allegations seriously, it is equally important to ensure that justice is served based on facts and evidence.

