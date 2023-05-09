Dead – Death – Obituary News : No Infectious Disease in Uday’s Death; 5 Cheetahs to be Released in June: Ministry

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Post-Mortem Examination of Uday, the South African Cheetah who Died in Kuno National Park

On April 2, Uday, a male adult South African cheetah, died in Kuno National Park of cardio-pulmonary failure. After releasing from its boma (quarantine enclosure) to the larger enclosure within the park, it died just over a week later. A statement from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change revealed that Uday had a “localised area of potential haemorrhage” in its brain and did not suffer from any infectious disease that may affect the other cheetahs.

The ministry further stated that five more cheetahs, three females, and two males, would be released from the acclimatization camps into free-roaming conditions at Kuno Park before the monsoon rains in June. Four Namibian cheetahs were released earlier this year into the free-ranging areas of the park.

The Madhya Pradesh forest department had previously issued a statement saying that Uday was stumbling around “in an uncoordinated manner and was unable to lift his head.” It was sedated by the veterinary team and treated symptomatically. However, Uday died that afternoon, and additional wildlife veterinarians and veterinary pathologists were brought in to perform a thorough post-mortem.

The initial examination revealed that the cheetah had most likely died of terminal cardio-pulmonary failure. The ministry stated that the rest of the organ tissues “appeared to be relatively normal except for a localised area of potential haemorrhage in his brain.” There were no other signs of injury or infection.

The ministry collected numerous tissue samples for analysis, and the histopathology and toxicology reports still need to be finalized before any conclusions can be drawn.

In March of this year, a Namibian female cheetah named Sasha died of chronic renal insufficiency. However, unlike Uday, she had contracted the kidney disease during her captivity in Namibia and was never released from quarantine.

On the directions of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), a team of experts visited Kuno National Park on April 30 to review the status of ‘Project Cheetah’ and submitted its report to the ministry.

The team observed that it is “impossible to determine the precise carrying cheetah capacity in KNP until the cheetahs have properly established their home ranges.” The report further stated that the home ranges of cheetahs could overlap substantially depending on prey density and several other factors.

To date, four Namibian cheetahs have been released from the fenced acclimatization camps into free-ranging conditions in KNP. Two males (Gaurav and Shaurya) have stayed within the park and have not shown any interest in exploring the landscape beyond the park’s borders. A female named Aasha has made two exploratory excursions to the east of KNP beyond the buffer zone but has remained within the broader Kuno landscape and has not yet ventured into areas with human populations.

Another male (Pawan) explored areas well beyond the park’s boundaries on two occasions, venturing into farmland near the border with Uttar Pradesh during his second excursion. He was darted by the veterinary team and returned to an acclimatization camp in KNP.

All the cheetahs are fitted with satellite collars that record their location twice a day or more, depending upon the situation. Monitoring teams have been employed to follow the released cheetahs 24 hours a day in rotating shifts.

The inspection team has said that it is important that this intensive monitoring continues until the individual cheetahs have established home ranges.

“Like Kuno, no protected areas in India are fenced. Animals are thus free to move in and out of the park as they wish. Cheetahs, like other large carnivores, are known to range widely during the initial few months after being reintroduced into unfamiliar open systems. These movements are unpredictable and depend on many factors. After several months, the cheetahs should establish their communication networks and settle down in relatively fixed home ranges,” the report said.

After five more cheetahs are released, the other ten will remain in the acclimatization camps for the monsoon season. Certain internal gates will be left open to allow these cheetahs to utilize more space in the acclimatization camps and for interactions between specific males and females to occur. Once the monsoon rains are over in September, the situation will be reassessed, said the ministry.

Further releases into KNP or surrounding areas will be done in a planned manner as per the Cheetah Conservation Action Plan to establish a metapopulation. Meanwhile, cheetahs will be allowed to move out of KNP and will not necessarily be recaptured unless they venture into areas where they are in significant danger. The female who gave birth in March will remain in her camp to hunt and raise her four cubs.

News Source : The Indian Express

Source Link :South African cheetah Uday did not die of infectious disease, 5 more cheetahs to be released in June: Environment ministry/