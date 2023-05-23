Dead – Death – Obituary News : “No Job After Graduation: Nursing Student Commits Suicide”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nursing Student Commits Suicide After Rejection of Job Offer and Marks Card by College Principal in Anantapur

A nursing student in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, committed suicide on Monday due to the rejection of a job offer and marks card by the college principal. The student had requested the marks card and job offer to join a government job but was denied by the principal, leading to severe mental distress and ultimately suicide.

Details of the Incident

The victim, a first-year BSc nursing student at the government nursing college in Anantapur, was staying in the college hostel when the incident occurred. On Monday, she set herself on fire using a fan and died on the spot. The incident caused a wave of grief and shock among her family, friends, and teachers.

The victim’s family alleged that the principal rejected the student’s request for a marks card and job offer, which was necessary to apply for a government job. The principal had allegedly refused to issue the certificates, citing the student’s poor academic performance. The victim had been struggling with depression and anxiety for some time, and the denial of the certificates exacerbated her mental distress.

The victim’s mother and other relatives staged a protest outside the college, demanding action against the principal and other authorities responsible for her daughter’s death. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Reaction from Authorities

The incident has sparked outrage among students, faculty members, and the public, who have called for strict action against the principal and college authorities. The State Health Minister has ordered an inquiry into the incident and assured the victim’s family of justice. The nursing college has also constituted a committee to investigate the matter and take appropriate action against those responsible.

The incident highlights the need for better mental health support and counselling services for students, especially those who are struggling with academic and personal challenges. It also underscores the importance of addressing the root causes of mental health issues, such as academic pressure, financial stress, and social stigma.

Conclusion

The tragic death of the nursing student is a wake-up call for the authorities and society to take mental health issues seriously and provide timely support and intervention to those in need. It is also a reminder of the need for empathy, compassion, and understanding towards students who are facing academic and personal challenges.

Mental health awareness Suicide prevention Stress management techniques Support systems for nursing students Mental health resources for students

News Source : ABN

Source Link :ఉద్యోగం వచ్చిందన్నా.. టీసీ ఇవ్వలేదు! | Nursing student suicide/