Dead – Death – Obituary News : No Job Offer Yet? Nursing Student Commits Suicide.

Tragic Suicide of Nursing Student in Anantapur

A nursing student from Anantapur committed suicide due to depression caused by the rejection of her job application by the government. The student had requested for TC and mark sheets to join another institution but her principal denied it, leading to the student’s tragic decision. The incident occurred on Monday in Anantapur city.

Details of the Incident

The victim, a first-year BSc nursing student, was residing in the college hostel in Bairapuram village of Kothacheruvu Mandal in Sri Sathya Sai district. She set herself on fire with a fan in her room when there was no one around. The hostel warden and other staff members rushed to the room after hearing her screams and found her severely burnt. The student was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The parents of the deceased are devastated by the loss of their daughter and expressed their grief. The mother and other family members were seen crying inconsolably after seeing their daughter’s burned body. The incident has created a sense of shock and disbelief among the students and faculty members of the college.

Reason for Suicide

The victim had applied for a government job, and she had requested her principal for TC and mark sheets to join another institution. However, the principal denied her request, stating that she could not be released until her course was completed. The victim was already suffering from depression, and the rejection added to her mental trauma, leading to her taking the extreme step.

Action Taken by Authorities

The local police have registered a case based on the complaint filed by the victim’s parents. The college principal has been questioned by the police regarding the incident. The district education department has also initiated an inquiry into the matter.

The Anantapur town CI, Ravishankar Reddy, has assured the victim’s family of a fair investigation and stated that strict action would be taken against those found guilty. The incident has also sparked a debate on the need for mental health support for students and the importance of timely help in such situations.

Conclusion

The tragic suicide of the nursing student in Anantapur is a grim reminder of the impact that rejection and depression can have on the mental health of students. It is essential for institutions to provide adequate mental health support and counseling to students to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

News Source : ABN

Source Link :ఉద్యోగం వచ్చిందన్నా.. టీసీ ఇవ్వలేదు! | Nursing student suicide/