Dead – Death – Obituary News : No permission to survive if not vaccinated: student’s death warning

The Tragic Story of Rakhi Shree, a 10th Class Student from Chirayinkeezhu

Rakhi Shree, a 10th class student from Chirayinkeezhu, met a tragic end when she committed suicide. Her father, Mr. Rajeev, has alleged that her death was due to the constant harassment she faced from her classmates. He blames the school authorities for not taking any action to stop the bullying that his daughter had to endure.

Chirayinkeezhu is a small town in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala. It is known for its rich cultural heritage and scenic beauty. However, the recent incident of Rakhi Shree’s suicide has shaken the peaceful town. Her father alleges that his daughter was a victim of incessant bullying by her classmates, which led to severe depression and ultimately to her death.

Rakhi Shree was a bright student who had always excelled in her studies. She had dreams of pursuing higher studies and making a mark in her chosen field. However, her dreams were cut short when she took the extreme step of ending her life. Her father alleges that her classmates made fun of her looks and constantly belittled her in front of others. He claims that she was often called names and was even physically assaulted on a few occasions.

The incident has raised questions about the safety of students in schools. Many parents are worried about the kind of environment their children are exposed to in schools. The school authorities have denied any knowledge of the bullying that Rakhi Shree had to endure. However, her father has produced evidence in the form of text messages and videos that show the extent of the harassment that his daughter faced.

The incident has also brought to light the issue of mental health among students. Rakhi Shree’s case is not an isolated one. Many students across the country face similar issues of bullying and harassment in schools. The pressure to perform well in academics, coupled with the social pressure to fit in, can be overwhelming for some students. It is essential that schools take a more proactive approach towards addressing such issues and provide a safe and supportive environment for all students.

The tragedy of Rakhi Shree’s death has left her family and friends in shock. Her father has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and wants the school authorities to be held accountable for their negligence. He has also urged parents to be more vigilant about their children’s mental health and to take action if they notice any signs of distress.

In conclusion, the incident of Rakhi Shree’s suicide is a wake-up call for all of us. It highlights the need for schools to take a more proactive approach towards addressing the issue of bullying and harassment. It also underscores the importance of mental health and the need for parents to be more aware of their children’s well-being. We must all work together to create a safe and supportive environment for our children, where they can thrive and achieve their goals without fear of harassment or discrimination.

News Source : Mathrubhumi

Source Link :'ഇറങ്ങിച്ചെന്നില്ലെങ്കിൽ ജീവിക്കാൻ അനുവദിക്കില്ലെന്ന് ഭീഷണി'; വിദ്യാർഥിനിയുടെ മരണത്തിൽ പരാതി/