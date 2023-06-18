Dead – Death – Obituary News : Noela Rukundo: Dead or Alive? Truth Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Noela Rukundo Death News: Is She Dead Or Alive? Hoax Explained

News of Noela Rukundo’s death has been trending online. What happened to the woman who is widely known for breaking into her own funeral?

Who is Noela Rukundo?

Noela Rukundo is an Australian-Burundian woman who rose to fame after breaking into her own funeral after her husband, Batenga Kalala, allegedly hired many hitmen to kidnap and murder her.

What happened to Noela Rukundo?

Noela Rukundo, who lived in Melbourne, Australia, with her family, traveled to her homeland of Burundi in January 2015 to attend her stepmother’s funeral.

But she had no idea that she would be attending her own funeral when she returned home a month later. What happened in that month still haunts her.

Noela Rukundo’s spouse, Balenga Kalala, reportedly paid a group of hitmen $7,000 to kidnap and kill her after he wrongly suspected she was unfaithful.

While at her stepmother’s funeral, Noela called Kalala, who suggested she go outside for some fresh air. Immediately after leaving her, Noela was threatened at gunpoint and forced into a car.

The armed men took her to a rural warehouse and tied her to a chair. There

At that moment, a fourth man stepped forward and admitted that Kalala had given them the order to kill her, but they would not execute her because they knew Noela’s brother and would not kill women and children.

When the woman did not believe the kidnappers, they called Kalala to prove that her husband had tried to kill her. She said that he wanted her dead on the call, causing Rukundo to pass out.

The gunmen then agreed to let Rukundo help her. They kept Kalala’s money and said they had killed Noela.

On February 19, the kidnappers threw Rukundo off the street with a bag full of evidence to incriminate her husband.

Balenga Kalala was later arrested and charged. After that, he was found guilty and sentenced to nine years in prison. As of 2022, Kalala is eligible for parole.

The 2021 film Death Saved My Life, starring Meagan Good, is based on the story by Noela Rukundo.

News of the Death of Noela Rukundo: Is She Alive or Dead? Hoax Explained

Noela Rukundo is still alive and kicking. At least no credible media has reported her death. Therefore, the news of her death is just a hoax and one more string in the long chain of fake news of deaths of popular figures.

As mentioned above, Rukundo gained incredible fame and recognition after crashing his own funeral.

News of the death of the Burundian-Australian woman might have made the rounds as her case has been shared again on various social media platforms. Knowing the shocking case of her, people seem to have been wondering about her current whereabouts.

The woman’s story has gone viral several times on different platforms.

Although there are few details on her current whereabouts, she is alive and should be fine. Due to her unusual case, Noela amassed international attention from media and people.

As a result, prestigious media outlets covered even minor issues about her.

However, Noela Rukundo is still alive. Hopefully, she is in good health.

Conclusion

