Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nogokpo Ex-Assembly Member Allegedly Commits Suicide

Former Nogokpo-Ativuta Assemblyman found dead in his home

Residents of Yelibato, a community near Nogokpo in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region, are in shock following the discovery of the lifeless body of Christian Kwame Amuzu. The 60-year-old former Assemblyman for Nogokpo-Ativuta electoral area was found hanging on a rope in his living room in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to Madam Baby Amuzu, the wife of the late Assemblyman, her husband did not complain of any issues prior to the incident. She said it was her husband’s routine to drive their children to school each morning, but on the fateful day, he declined the usual routine and instead asked her to take the children to school, giving no reasons. She said she took the children to school only to return to find her husband hanging on a rope in their living room.

Jonas Fotor Agbagba, the current assemblyman for the area, said he met with the deceased just a day before the incident and they both had some discussions on the forward march of the electoral area. He wondered what could have led him to take his own life. “He is someone who really has the interest of the area at heart – I just can’t believe he could do this to himself,” Agbagba lamented.

The unfortunate incident has left many residents in the area wondering if the recent impasse between the chiefs and people of Nogokpo and Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, founder and general overseer of the Perez Chapel International, could have anything to do with the bizarre passing of the former Assemblyman.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Sacred Heart morgue at Abor while the Agbozume police command has also begun investigations into the incident.

The sudden death of the former Assemblyman has sent shockwaves through the community and left many wondering what could have led to such a tragic end. The news has also raised concerns about mental health and suicide prevention in the area.

It is important for individuals and communities to prioritize mental health and seek help when needed. Suicide is preventable, and early intervention can save lives. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or suicidal thoughts, reach out for help. There are resources available, including suicide hotlines and mental health professionals who can provide support and guidance.

The tragic passing of Christian Kwame Amuzu is a reminder that mental health is an important aspect of overall health and wellbeing. Let us all take care of our mental health and look out for one another, especially during these challenging times.

News Source : Ghananewsonline.com.gh

Source Link :Former Assembly Member for Nogokpo allegedly commits Suicide – Ghananewsonline.com.gh/