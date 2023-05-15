Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nollywood Actor Chikezie Uwazie Dies in US

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Another Nollywood Actor, Chikezie Uwazie Dies in the US

Following the recent deaths of popular Nollywood actors Saint Obi and Murphy Afolabi, the industry has been hit with yet another loss as Chikezie Uwazie, another talented actor, has passed away. He reportedly died in the United States of America a few days ago, after undergoing a second brain surgery.

Early Career and Achievements

Chikezie Uwazie was one of the leading stars of Nollywood in the early 2000s. He featured in several Nollywood movies before he relocated to the United States over seven years ago, including “Musical Whispers”, a film on Autism produced by Ebele Okaro and directed by Bond Emeruwa. He was also in “Village Destroyer” alongside Osita Iheme and Ugo Ugbor, and “Last Kiss,” where he acted alongside Emeka Ike, Ini Edo, Ejike Asiegbu and Mercy Johnson Okojie, among several other movies.

A Shocking Loss

Chikezie Uwazie’s colleague, Obey Etok Chima, posted the news of his passing on her Facebook page on Sunday. She wrote, “I can’t imagine am posting this. Chikezie Uwazie goneeeee. After a 2nd brain surgery. Gini na emezi. Am so shocked to get this news this evening. Just got this from our IMSU alumni platform. I thought you told me you were going to the states for greener pastures. You promised to come back some years back but I didn’t see you. Can’t believe you are gone but God knows best. Rest on Chyko.”

The news of Chikezie Uwazie’s death has shocked, saddened, and left the Nigerian film industry in mourning. Fans and colleagues have taken to social media to express their grief and pay their respects to the actor who made a significant impact in Nollywood. Many have described his death as a significant loss to the industry, and his talent will be greatly missed.

Final Thoughts

Chikezie Uwazie’s death is another reminder of the fragility of life. He was a talented actor who left an indelible mark on the Nigerian film industry. He will be remembered for his exceptional acting skills, his hard work, and his dedication to his craft. May his soul rest in peace.

